Texas Tech basketball's Grant McCasland to coach USA U18 National Team

Texas Tech basketball coach Grant McCasland will be a busy man this summer.

McCasland was selected to be an assistant coach with the 2024 USA Basketball Men's U18 Junior National Team, announced on Friday. McCasland will work alongside Notre Dame head coach Micah Shrewsberry and the two will assist head coach Tommy Lloyd, the current head coach at Arizona.

"I can't imagine getting to work with better coaches than Tommy Lloyd and Micah Shrewsberry," McCasland said in the news release. "Both are amazing basketball minds and great leaders that genuinely care about people."

The trio of coaches will lead the US team at the 2024 FIBA U18 Men's AmeriCup. Dates and locations for the tournament will be announced by FIBA at a later date.

Coaches are selected by the USA Basketball Junior National Team Committee and are approved by the USA Basketball Board of Directors.

"Being a part of USA Basketball is something you dream about growing up," McCasland said. "To represent our country coaching basketball is humbling and a great honor."

McCasland and Shrewsberry are both in their first years at their respective institutions. Texas Tech is 16-4 overall and 5-2 in Big 12 play in McCasland's first year at the helm, currently ranked 15th in the country. Shrewsberry is leading a rebuilding at Notre Dame, which is 7-14 this season.

Lloyd has been the coach at Arizona since 2021, being named National Coach of the Year by multiple entities in his first year at Tucson. Arizona, currently ranked 11th in the country, will join Texas Tech in the Big 12 this summer.

