Texas Tech basketball's Devan Cambridge to miss rest of season with knee injury

Just as the Texas Tech basketball team was starting to find a groove, the Red Raiders were dealt a major blow.

Devan Cambridge will miss the rest of the season with a unspecified knee injury he suffered in Wednesday night's game against Omaha, according to a release from Tech athletics. Cambridge exited the game twice with an injury, once in the first half and again with 9:41 remaining in the second.

Cambridge missed the final 7:23 of the first half with an apparent left leg injury. An Avalanche-Journal photo from the game showed Cambridge putting on a knee brace, which he was no longer wearing when he returned to the floor to begin the second half.

Cambridge's second exit saw the 6-foot-6 forward being helped off the floor, unable to put any weight on his left leg. He did not return in Tech's 87-58 victory.

Texas Tech's basketball team looks at athletic trainer Mike Neal assisting Texas Tech's forward Devan Cambridge (35) after a fall during the non-conference basketball game against Omaha, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, at United Supermarkets Arena.

"It's a devastating injury for him and our program," head coach Grant McCasland said in the release. "He is still going to make a significant impact on our team this year through his leadership. I'm extremely confident that he will come back even stronger from this injury and is going to have a bright future."

Through eight games this season, Cambridge averaged 10.5 points and 4.5 rebounds, starting each game for the Red Raiders.

Should he choose to pursue one, Cambridge would be eligible to file a medical hardship waiver through the Big 12 Conference in an effort to return next year.

