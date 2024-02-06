Texas Tech basketball tries to snap skid against Baylor: Scouting report, predictions

There's a first time for everything for Texas Tech basketball coach Grant McCasland.

For the first time, though, two of those firsts for McCasland are of the negative variety. The Red Raiders have lost back-to-back games for the first time in McCasland's tenure, the second coming in the team's first home loss of the season against Cincinnati.

Between the losses at TCU and against the Bearcats, there isn't any one statistical reason for them. Each game was unique in what led to the defeats, though they had the same end result.

"We'll go back and evaluate everything," McCasland said after the 75-72 loss to Cincinnati. "There's nothing that we just try to say it's not part of. ... just maybe wasn't our night. To me specificially, those stretches where we turn the ball over, it feels like we need to solidify that and then there were a couple baskets where they got straight line driven to the basket and made some layups that weren't contested.

"For us, we just can't have those possessions that are empty. We don't have the depth and high-end talent to separate from people easily. All those possessions, we've got to make sure that we improve on."

To avoid a three-game losing streak, the Red Raiders will try to right the ship with the team's first contest with Baylor inside the new Foster Pavilion, which opened in January. Tuesday's game will feature McCasland's return to Waco, where he began his official coaching career as an assistant under coach Scott Drew.

Drew knows a thing or two about tough times in the Big 12. Before his team's current run of consecutive victories — including a wild affair against Iowa State on Saturday — the Bears lost three games in a row. That stretch included an overtime loss at home to TCU two days before Tech's loss in Fort Worth.

McCasland got a leg up on his former colleague Jerome Tang when Texas Tech defeated Kansas State last month. He'll try to do the same against Drew.

Texas Tech's guard Kerwin Walton (24) shoots a 3-pointer against Cincinnati in a Big 12 basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at United Supermarkets Arena.

Trends to watch

Opponents are averaging 30 rebounds per game against the Bears. While Baylor isn't necessarily a great rebounding team, they make enough shots — second in the conference in field goal percentage at 49.1% — where the opportunities are limited.

Joe Toussaint bounced back nicely from his eight-turnover performance against TCU. The super senior point guard had no giveaways and five assists in the loss to Cincinnati before fouling out. However, Saturday's loss was the fourth time in Toussaint's last five games he's been held to single-digit scoring numbers. Tech is 1-3 in those games.

Key statistic

There's one big thing Baylor does better than anyone in the country and one big thing Texas Tech does worse than anyone in the conference.

The Bears are first in the nation in 3-point shooting, hitting 40.78% of their attempts on the season. Meanwhile, opponents are shooting 39.9% from deep against the Red Raiders in Big 12 games, last in the conference. Sometimes, it is that simple.

Score prediction: Baylor 81, Texas Tech 68

Bottom line: The Red Raiders are vulnerable in Baylor's biggest strength. It'll take a herculean effort on the boards and to limit the Bears from 3-point range if Tech's going to pull off the road win.

Big 12 Men's Basketball

Texas Tech at Baylor

When: Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Where: Foster Pavilion, Waco

TV: ESPN

Records: Texas Tech 16-5, 5-3; Baylor 16-5, 5-3

Notable: Texas Tech will be at home for three of its next four games and have five contests in United Supermarkets Arena in the month of February.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Scouting report, predictions as Texas Tech basketball visits Baylor