Texas Tech basketball transfer portal tracker: Who's in, who's out for Red Raiders?

The Texas Tech basketball team had a successful debut season under coach Grant McCasland, who will now try to achieve even more in Year 2.

The Red Raiders are coming off a 23-11 overall season that saw the team go 11-7 in Big 12 play to finish third in the conference standings, earning a No. 6 seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

The transfer portal officially opened March 18 and runs through May 1. During this time, college basketball players are able to put their into into the portal, be contacted and recruited by other schools and find new homes, if they choose.

Much of McCasland's first squad was assembled through the transfer portal. With no current commitments from the 2024 high school recruiting class, look for the Red Raiders to build through the portal once again.

Here's a breakdown of the Texas Tech roster as it stands. Keep this story bookmarked as it will be updated with each addition and departure.

Texas Tech basketball players expected to return

This list is based on Red Raiders who have eligibility remaining, haven't announced intentions to transfer and were still with the team in March. School years reflect their eligibility standing for the 2024-25 season.

Pop Isaacs, Jr., guard, 6-foot-2, 180 pounds

2023-24 stats: 32.8 minutes, 15.8 points (team best), 3.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steals; 2.5 turnovers; 34% FG, 29.3% 3FG, 83.6% FT, 34 starts in 34 games

Notable: A third-team all-Big 12 selection by conference coaches and second team selection by the AP

Darrion Williams, Jr., guard, 6-foot-6, 225 pounds

2023-24 stats: 32.6 minutes, 11.4 points, 7.5 rebounds (team best), 2.4 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.6 turnovers, 49.4% FG, 45.8% 3FG, 87.5% FT, 33 starts in 33 games

Notable: A third-team all-Big 12 selection and all-newcomer team honoree by conference coaches

Chance McMillian, Sr. (5th year), guard, 6-foot-3, 185 pounds

2023-24 stats: 27.9 minutes, 10.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.6 turnovers, 47.5% FG, 38.7% 3FG, 90.9% FT, 1 start in 33 games

Notable: Has one COVID year of eligibility remaining; spent three years at Grand Canyon, one with Texas Tech

Kerwin Walton, Sr. (5th year), guard, 6-foot-5, 210 pounds

2023-24: 24.5 minutes, 8.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.4 steals, 0.3 turnovers, 49.7% FG, 47.8% 3FG, 72.7% FT, 26 starts in 33 games

Notable: Has one COVID year of eligibility remaining; spent two years at North Carolina, two with Texas Tech

Devan Cambridge, Sr. (6th year), forward, 6-foot-6, 210 pounds

2023-24 stats: 26.0 minutes, 10.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.6 steals, 1.1 turnovers, 52.7% FG, .09% 3FG, 69.4% FT, 8 starts in 8 games

Notable: Suffered season-ending knee injury in December; pursuing a medical hardship waiver to regain year of eligibility; told the Avalanche-Journal he intends to return to Texas Tech if he receives the waiver; spent three years at Auburn, one at Arizona State

Robert Jennings, Jr., forward, 6-foot-7, 230 pounds

2023-24 stats: 12.3 minutes, 4.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.2 steals, 1.1 turnovers, 52.7% FG, 74.5% FT, 10 starts in 31 games

Notable: Stepped into the starting lineup when Warren Washington suffered a foot injury late in the season; entered the transfer portal during spring of 2023 before opting to return

Lamar Washington, Jr., guard, 6-foot-4, 200 pounds

2023-24 stats: 8.9 minutes, 2.1 points, 1.5 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.3 steals, 0.6 turnovers, 38.2% FG, 23.5% 3FG, 68.0% FT, appeared in 30 games

Eemeli Yalaho, So., forward, 6-foot-8, 240 pounds

2023-24 stats: 9.2 minutes, 2.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, 48.5% FG, 27.3% 3FG, 35.0% FT, appeared in 17 games

Jack Francis, Jr., guard, 6-foot-3, 185 pounds

Notable: Walk-on who appeared in five games for a total of seven minutes, scored two points

D'Maurian Williams, Sr. (5th year), guard, 6-foot-3, 195 pounds

Notable: Appeared in seven games for a total of 19 minutes, scored two points; has one COVID year of eligibility remaining; spent two years at Gardner-Webb, two with Texas Tech

Transfer portal additions

Confirmed departures

Joe Toussaint, guard, 6-foot-0, 195 pounds

2023-24 stats: 33.4 minutes, 12.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.3 steals, 2.2 turnovers, 40.0% FG, 29.6% 3FG, 86.3% FT, 34 starts in 34 games

Notable: Honorable mention all-Big 12 by conference coaches; exhausted eligibility; spent three years at Iowa, one at West Virginia and one with Texas Tech

Warren Washington, center, 7-foot-0, 230 pounds

2023-24 stats: 26.9 minutes, 9.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.5 blocks, 1.5 turnovers, 62.3% FG, 55.6% FT, 24 starts in 25 games

Notable: Missed eight of the team's last 10 games with a foot injury; exhausted eligibility; spent two years at Oregon State (one redshirt year), three at Nevada (sat out one year for transfer rules), one at Arizona State and one with Texas Tech

Drew Steffe, forward, 6-foot-5

Notable: Left the team in December, announced entry into transfer portal in January

KyeRon Lindsay, Jr., forward, 6-foot-8, 215 pounds

Notable: Appeared in nine games, scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds; left the team in late February but has remained on the Texas Tech roster until he entered the transfer portal Tuesday, a Texas Tech spokesman confirmed.

