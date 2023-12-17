Texas Tech basketball routs Vanderbilt with ball movement, defense

FORT WORTH — A dominant second half produced a big win for the Texas Tech men's basketball team, routing Vanderbilt 76-54 Saturday night in Dickies Arena.

The Red Raiders (8-2) put their foot on the gas in the second half on both ends of the court and limited Vanderbilt's high-scoring backcourt in the process.

First half positives

It was all about sharing the wealth in the first 20 minutes.

Texas Tech made 14 of their 32 shot attempts in the first half, 12 of them coming off of assists.

Pop Isaacs busted out of his shooting slump a bit, hitting his first two 3-point attempts and went 3-for-5 in the session. He led Texas Tech with 11 points and four assists. Warren Washington, meanwhile, continues to try dunking everything he can, which is encouraging. He got a few more with nine points and five boards (three offensive).

Texas Tech also only took seven 3s in the first half, well below the team's normal pace for a game.

First half negatives

The Red Raiders started hot before cooling off on offense. Tech led 27-13 with 6:25 remaining in the half but were outscored 12-6 the rest of the way.

Some of that had to do with Vanderbilt's Ezra Manjon. The fifth-year guard applied just enough pressure on Joe Toussaint to slow the Texas Tech point guard down. Toussaint usually starts the Red Raiders' offensive action with 24 on the shot clock, but Manjon's defense brought that number down to about 20 on most possessions.

Second half positives

Where do we even start?

For one, Vanderbilt was limited to five 3-point attempts at the 3:27 mark and 16 for the game at that point. The Commodores came in averaging almost 26 attempts per game.

Texas Tech assisted on 19 of its first 23 makes. That's a near 83% assist rate on baskets. Isaacs contributed to this with a new career-high seven.

After two free throw attempts in the first half, Tech became more aggressive on offense in the second, hitting 12 of their first 13 attempts at the stripe.

Second half negatives

Vanderbilt had six offensive rebounds in the first 16 minutes of the half.

Not much else to point about beyond that. The Red Raiders were dominant in every other facet in the final 20 minutes.

What's next?

The Red Raiders continue their spaced-out December with two games the rest of the month. They'll be home the rest of non-conference play, starting with a 7 p.m. contest against UT Arlington on Thursday. Texas Tech then has games against Sam Houston (Dec. 28) and North Alabama (Jan. 1) to tune up for Big 12 action.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech basketball shares the wealth in rout of Vanderbilt