Texas Tech basketball routs Texas A&M-Commerce: Positives & negatives from the win

The Texas Tech basketball team opened the Grant McCasland era with a 73-46 rout of Texas A&M-Commerce in United Supermarkets Arena on Wednesday night.

The Red Raiders raced out to an early 8-0 lead and never looked back. The lead ballooned to as many as 24 in the first half before the comfortable margin of victory. The Lions, who opened the season against Texas A&M on Monday, fell to 0-2 on the year.

Here were the positives and negatives from the season-opening win.

First half positives

One thing the Red Raiders didn't do very much in the exhibition win over Texas A&M was get to the paint. That seemed to be an emphasis early against the Lions.

Texas Tech went to the line 16 times in the first half, converting 13 of them. It also led to 16 points in the paint after having 24 for the whole game against the Aggies.

First half negatives

Tech needed to utilize the paint not just because they were the bigger, strong team on the floor. The outside shooting that carried them in the exhibition hurt them in the first 20 minutes.

The Red Raiders went 4-for-13 from 3-point range in the first half. Pop Isaacs hit both of his attempts.

The team also had nine turnovers in the first half, three of them from Isaacs. Many of the giveaways came on passes that were just a bit off in transition opportunities, so the idea was there, the timing just didn't pan out.

Second half positives

Free throw shooting and rebounding were two areas the Red Raiders struggled with against the Aggies. Both of them were marked improvements.

Tech went 19-for-26 at the line in Denton and hit 20 of their first 24 on Wednesday. As for rebounding, in addition to Washington's 12 boards, the Red Raiders finished with a 48-30 edge on the glass.

Second half negatives

After a solid first half, Isaacs struggled to start the second. Each of his first seven shots missed, at least six of them being rejected by the rim for one reason or another (short on a finger roll, hitting every part of the rim but the net on a 3, etc.).

As is customary with non-conference games against inferior competition where the result is never in question, the Red Raiders mostly sleepwalked through the first 10 minutes of the second half, unable to increase the lead for more than a few seconds at a time.

What's next?

Tech's next game comes Sunday at home against San Jose State at 1 p.m. San Jose State opened its season Tuesday with a 72-64 win over UC-Irvine and is scheduled to play Bethesda on Thursday before making the trip to Lubbock.

That will be the second of three-straight home games for the Red Raiders to open the season. They'll also host Texas A&M-Corpus Christi next Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech basketball routs Texas A&M-Commerce: Positives & negatives from the win