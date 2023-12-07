Texas Tech basketball routs Omaha: Positives & negatives

The Texas Tech basketball team started off and finished things off with a 87-58 win over Omaha on Wednesday in United Supermarkets Arena.

The Red Raiders improved to 6-2 on the season in a game that was never really close after the opening minutes. Kerwin Walton had a career game and sent the home team to the victory.

Texas Tech's basketball team reacts to Texas Tech's forward Devan Cambridge's 3-pointer against Omaha in a non-conference basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, at United Supermarkets Arena.

First half positives

Walton continues to show why he's getting more playing time after hitting all four of his 3-point attempts in the first half.

Joe Toussaint hit double figures scoring once again and had 14 at the break, though his playmaking was limited.

The Red Raiders also forced 10 turnovers and, went 13-for-14 from the free throw line and held an 18-10 advantage on the glass.

First half negatives

The final five minutes or so were the only ding to Tech's 20-point lead. Omaha only scored eight points in the final five minutes, which was more than they had the previous 10 minutes combined.

Some miscommunications came with new lineups on the floor after Devan Cambridge exited the game with 7:58 left with an apparent lower body injury. He did not return to the floor the rest of the half.

Mostly nit-picky stuff this time around without a glaring issue.

Second half positives

Walton was the story on Wednesday, setting a pair of career-highs with six made 3-pointers and 22 points. Toussaint added 20 points and Warren Washington had 12 rebounds.

The Red Raiders finished the game 18-for-20 at the free throw line and connected on 11 of their 28 shots from beyond the arc.

Second half negatives

A sleepy few minutes in the second half allowed the Mavericks to hang around a bit, though the lead was never in jeopardy.

Devan Cambridge left the game with 9:41 left, unable to put weight down on his left leg, which he previously hurt early in the contest.

What's next?

Texas Tech gets a little break for finals week. The Red Raiders return to the floor Tuesday at home against another Summit League opponent, Oral Roberts, for an 8 p.m. tip.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech basketball routs Omaha