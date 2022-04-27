Texas Tech basketball player Kevin McCullar enters name into the NCAA transfer portal

Kevin McCullar, Jr. is exploring his options.

The Texas Tech junior wing announced Wednesday that, along with declaring and training for the upcoming NBA Draft, he will enter his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

"I have decided to enter the transfer portal before the deadline, in order to explore all options should I return and use my last 2 yrs of college eligibility," he Tweeted on Wednesday.

My goal & dream of playing in the NBA remains my priority!

I have declared for the 2022 NBA Draft & continue to train.

I have decided to enter the transfer portal before the deadline, in order to explore all options should I return and use my last 2 yrs of college eligibility. — Kevin McCullar Jr. (@Kevin_McCullar) April 27, 2022

Back in March, McCullar announced via Twitter on Sunday night that he will be declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft while maintaining the final two years of his collegiate eligibility.

McCullar will take a similar route to the one Terrence Shannon, Jr. and Kevin Obanor took last year. McCullar will spend the next few weeks gauging his NBA draft prospects before he makes a final decision to put his name into consideration or return to college.

Shannon confirmed with the Avalanche-Journal that he entered his name in the transfer portal, but was still considering a return to Texas Tech back on March 25 — a day after the Red Raiders suffered a 78-73 loss to Duke in the Sweet 16.

Texas Tech ended the year with a 27-10 overall mark.

On April 7, Shannon announced that "this will be my last season here at Texas Tech," via a graphic he posted to social media.

"I have had an amazing 3 years here at Texas Tech University," wrote Shannon, who reportedly visited Michigan last week. "You all have been nothing but great to me, I've been blessed to meet so many impactful people during my time here. In my ups and down you all stuck with me and cheered me on, I love you all and will never forget that.

Last but not least I want to thank Coach (Mark) Adams and the Texas Tech coaching staff for believing in me and giving me an opportunity to play here, it was truly an honor to be a Red Raider."

Obanor, who averaged 10.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game last season, elected to run it back and play one more season with the Red Raiders.

"Feels good to be home," he Tweeted last Friday.

He's expected to be a key piece for Mark Adams as he heads into his season as the head coach of Texas Tech.

With all that in mind, McCullar knows he has some decisions in the near future after seeing what's transpired over the last month or so.

The San Antonio native was third on the team with 10.1 points per game and second in rebounding with 4.6 boards per contest last season. He shot 40% from the field, 31% from 3-point range and 73% from the free-throw line.

Kevin McCullar, Texas Tech men's basketball

Dealing with an ankle injury throughout the year, McCullar missed eight games but helped the Red Raiders make the Sweet 16 for the third time in the last four NCAA Tournaments before falling to Duke on Thursday night.

The draft combine is set for May 16-22 in Chicago and McCullar has until 11:59 p.m. June 1 to withdraw from the draft and return to college.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech basketball player Kevin McCullar enters NCAA transfer portal