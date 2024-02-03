Texas Tech basketball hosts Cincinnati: Scouting report, predictions

Another game for the Texas Tech basketball team means another opponent that features more size than length and the 15th-ranked Red Raiders.

It's old hat for Grant McCasland at this point. Every team, especially in the Big 12, will be bigger than Texas Tech in some form or fashion. Cincinnati will be another instance of this when the Bearcats make their first trip to Lubbock as a fellow conference mate on Saturday.

"They have strengths where we have our greatest weaknesses," McCasland said of Cincinnati. "They're one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the country, and obviously against TCU we struggled. (It) was a big part of our loss."

Texas Tech (16-4, 5-2) split its two-game road swing last week, getting one completed comeback against No. 11 Oklahoma but couldn't replicate it in the 85-78 setback at No. 25 TCU on Tuesday.

For McCasland, the biggest talking point about team improvements starts with rebounding, something that will follow the team throughout the year. Tech has lost the rebounding battle in six of its seven conference games — and the win in this category came by one in a 17-point victory over Oklahoma State.

Still, rebounding has been an issue all season, and the Red Raiders have found a way to make up the deficit in other areas. Specifically, Tech is one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the country, ranking 32nd in the nation at a 37.6% success rate.

"Obviously," McCasland said, "teams have to prepare for us shooting the ball well and the teams that take us out of that do a good job."

Texas Tech's forward Warren Washington (22) dunks the ball against BYU in a Big 12 basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at United Supermarkets Arena.

Trends to watch

Close games are the order of the day for Texas Tech and Cincinnati. Each of the Bearcats' five conference losses have come by five points or less. Texas Tech's last four conference games have come by single-digit margins, including its last two home contests.

Cincinnati's 7-foot center Aziz Bandaogo was one of the beneficiaries of the rule change that allowed multi-time transfers to play, even if they had their waivers previously denied. Bandaogo has appeared in 13 games, starting 10, and already has 18 blocks.

The Bearcats are among the worst free-throw shooting teams in the country. They entered Friday ranking 296th nationally by hitting 67.75% of their shots at the stripe. Texas Tech, meanwhile, is 20th in the country (77.55%).

Nine different players have started games for Cincinnati this season through a combination of injuries and eligibility issues. Day Day Thomas (10.9 points per game, 70 assists) and John Newman III (10.0 points, 5.3 rebounds) are the only two players to have started and played in all 21 games.

Key statistic

Cincinnati is the worst 3-point shooting team in Big 12 conference games. The Bearcats have hit 28.3% of their attempts in eight games. However, the Red Raiders have the worst 3-point defense in the conference. Opponents are hitting 40.5% of their 3s against the Red Raiders in league play. Conversely, Tech is first in 3-point offense (41.7%) and Cincinnati is eighth in 3-point defense (35.3%).

Score prediction: Texas Tech 85, Cincinnati 76

Bottom line: The winner of Tech's last three games have each scored 85 points, and neither team has been known for games decided by double digits.

Big 12 Men's Basketball

Cincinnati at No. 15 Texas Tech

When: Saturday, 5 p.m.

Where: United Supermarkets Arena

TV: ESPN+

Records: Texas Tech 16-4, 5-2; Cincinnati 14-7, 3-5

Notable: Texas Tech will be at home for three of its next four games and have five contests in United Supermarkets Arena in the month of February.

Big 12 Standings

Team Overall Conference

Houston 19-2 6-2

Iowa State 16-4 5-2

Texas Tech 16-4 5-2

Kansas 17-4 5-3

TCU 16-5 5-3

Baylor 15-5 4-3

Oklahoma 16-5 4-4

Kansas State 14-7 4-4

BYU 15-5 3-4

UCF 12-8 3-5

West Virginia 8-13 3-5

Texas 14-7 3-5

Cincinnati 14-7 3-5

Oklahoma State 9-12 1-7

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: No. 15 Texas Tech basketball hosts lengthy Cincinnati squad