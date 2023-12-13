Texas Tech basketball holds on to beat Oral Roberts: Positives & negatives

The Texas Tech basketball team returned from their near week-long sabbatical and withstood a 3-point barrage by Oral Roberts to come away with an 82-76 victory Tuesday night in United Supermarkets Arena.

The Red Raiders were adjusting to life without Devan Cambridge, who will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury suffered in last week's game against Omaha.

First half positives

The Red Raiders crashed the glass in a big way, holding a 25-15 edge in rebounds at the break thanks to 12 offensive boards. Six of those came from Robert Jennings.

Kerwin Walton started in place of Cambridge and continued to produce. In the first few minutes of action, Walton had an offensive rebound, an assist, forced a miss at the rim after a wonky opening tip and stripped the ball from an Oral Roberts player after an offensive board. He went into the half with a team-best eight points with two 3-pointers.

Texas Tech's guard Darrion Williams (5) prepares to shoot the ball against Oral Roberts in a non-conference basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, at United Supermarkets Arena.

First half negatives

To be expected as the team adjusts rotations without Cambridge, the Red Raiders often looked confused on defense, leaving plenty of Golden Eagles with wide open looks.

Jennings was a boost on the boards but couldn't finish buckets at the rim. He had two shots blocked and came up short on several others. Teammates kept giving Jennings chances to redeem himself, but he was 1-for-7 from the field in the opening half.

Early offensive struggles (Tech started 2-for-15 overall and 0-for-6 from 3) subsided for both teams. Oral Roberts got hot from deep late thanks to Jailen Bedford hitting all four of his triples for 14 points at the break.

Second half positives

Tech made a concerted effort to get to the free throw line in the second half, getting there 11 times in the first eight minutes of the second half.

Toussaint came up bloody after a shot to the face and came out of the game within the first minute of action. In about 2½ minutes during his absence, the Red Raiders went on a 13-3 run to widen the gap.

Second half negatives

Much like the first half, the offense looked solid. It was the defense that became an issue, and much of that had to do with Oral Roberts being a really good outside shooting team.

The Golden Eagles fired at will and were 13-for-25 from deep with six minutes remaining in regulation.

What's next?

The Red Raiders head to Fort Worth for the US LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge to take on Vanderbilt. Saturday's game inside Dickies Arena is slated for a 6:30 p.m. tip and will stream on ESPN+.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech basketball holds to beat Oral Roberts