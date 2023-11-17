Texas Tech basketball holds on against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi: Positives & negatives

The Texas Tech basketball team played poorly most of the night but found a way to come up with a 73-64 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Thursday night in United Supermarkets Arena.

The Red Raiders moved to 3-0 on the season despite the struggles. The Islanders fell to 2-2 on the season.

First-half positives

While shots weren't falling, the Red Raiders remained aggressive in getting to the paint. It led to 15 attempts at the free throw line with 11 of them falling.

After the Islanders started 4-for-5 from 3-point range, the visitors hit just one of their next five attempts from beyond the arc.

Warren Washington was the spark in the first 20 minutes. The 7-foot graduate senior had nine points and seven rebounds at the half, including a personal 5-0 run that brought some momentum Tech's way when nothing else did.

First-half negatives

Cold shooting since the second half of the Texas A&M-Commerce game continued. After missing their first 12 3-pointers against San Jose State on Sunday, the Red Raiders whiffed on their first nine attempts from deep against the Islanders and finished 2-for-17 from distance at halftime.

Second-half positives

Darrion Williams became increasingly active on the boards in the second half. The Nevada transfer had five rebounds at intermission and added another six by the final media timeout. He set a new career-high with 14 rebounds.

Lamar Washington continues to prove critical to Tech's operation, especially when the team goes to smaller lineups. With the score 62-58, Texas Tech was plus-11 with Lamar Washington on the floor.

Second-half negatives

Eight turnovers in less than eight minutes allowed the Islanders to make it a 49-47 game. Offensive flow was hard to come by from either team, though the Red Raiders didn't help themselves much.

Even with the poor showing in almost every facet, the Red Raiders found a way to win, which was Grant McCasland's ultimate goal with the early games.

What's next?

The Red Raiders will be away from home for a while, starting with the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas next week. Texas Tech will take on Villanova, currently ranked 21st in the country, in a game that will tip at 1:30 p.m. local time and air on ESPN on Wednesday.

Texas Tech will then take on North Carolina or Northern Iowa next Thursday and close their time at Paradise Island by playing one of Memphis, Michigan, Arkansas or Stanford. Tech's next home game is Dec. 6 against Omaha.

