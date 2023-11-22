Texas Tech basketball drops Battle 4 Atlantis opener to Villanova: Positives & negatives

The Texas Tech basketball team opened its stay in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas with an 85-69 loss to Villanova on Wednesday.

The Red Raiders suffered their first loss of the season, falling to 3-1. Eric Dixon paced Villanova (4-1) with a game-high 19 points to go with six rebounds. Justin Moore added 18 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Wildcats.

First half postives

Coming into the game shooting 20% from 3-point range, the Red Raiders found their stroke a bit in the first half against Villanova.

Lamar Washington hit a pair of triples, as did Chance McMillian. Pop Issacs, Devan Cambridge and Joe Toussaint added 3s. Texas Tech hit 7 3s in the first half, more than they hit in any of their first three games.

First half negatives

Turnovers remain an issue. Entering Wednesday's game, the Red Raiders were turning the ball over on 20% of their possessions, which was 321st in the country.

That number was 32.4% through 20 minutes against Villanova, totaling 12 for the half.

Hitting 3s was a positive, but the volume of outside shots was a bit lopsided. Tech had 19 of its 25 shot attempts from beyond the arc.

Villanova was 15-for-15 from the free throw line while Tech was 4-for-6.

Second half positives

The Red Raiders finally found some rhythm on offense, finding gaps in the Villanova defense that led to penetration and opened things up a bit.

Ball movement was critical in helping Tech go on an 9-0 run to make it a three-point game.

The team hit six more 3s in the second half, beating their season total in one outing. Isaacs appeared to find his stroke a bit with three triples in the second half and going 4-for-11 for the game from 3-point range.

After 12 giveaways in the first half, Tech had just three turnovers in the second for a total of 15 for the game.

Second half negatives

Villanova started to heat up offensively, breaking open the game down the stretch.

The Wildcats were just 4-for-14 from 3 in the first half but went 5-for-10 in the second half. Nova also shot 48% for the second half and outscored Tech 26-14 in the paint.

"It was just physical," Toussaint said of Villanova's defense. "We mentally prepared for that but I don't really thing we were ready for that."

Key component

Texas Tech made more 3s in one game (14) than they have all season (13). Their assist percentage was also much higher (81%) than the first three games (47%).

Toussaint accounted for most of Tech's assists, finishing with eight to go with 15 points. Isaacs totaled 16 points and Devan Cambridge 11. Warren Washington brought in eight rebounds.

Villanova's physicality and tenacity in the second half provided the separation.

"We got punked," Cambridge said. "We've got to be better tomorrow."

Up next

Texas Tech falls into the consolation bracket of the Battle 4 Atlantis and will take on Northern Iowa on Thursday at 11 a.m. Central on ESPN2. The Panthers (1-3) fell to North Carolina 91-69 in the day's first game.

The tournament concludes Friday.

