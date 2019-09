Pac-12 Networks' Mike Yam and Yogi Roth get you set for a Week 3 battle between Texas Tech and Arizona at 7:30 p.m. PT/ 8:30 p.m. MT. The 'Cats dropped a school-record 51 points in the first half against Northern Arizona, and Saturday will mark Arizona's first game against a Big 12 opponent since 2012.

Scroll to continue with content Ad