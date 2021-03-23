Texas Tech adds former Oregon QB Shough as grad transfer

Associated Press
·1 min read
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) Texas Tech is adding former Oregon quarterback Tyler Shough as a graduate transfer.

Shough started all seven games for the Ducks last season as a redshirt sophomore. He threw for 1,559 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions in last season.

Oregon finished 4-3, beating USC 31-24 in the Pac-12 championship game. It was beaten by Iowa State 34-17 in the Fiesta Bowl.

The arrival of Shough at Texas Tech comes after Alan Bowman transferred to Michigan. Bowman had been the Red Raiders’ starter before splitting duties in 2020 with Henry Colombi, who is returning this year.

The Red Raiders finished 4-6 in their second season under Matt Wells. He coached Colombi in his previous job at Utah State. Colombi transferred last year and was granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA.

Shough enrolled early at Oregon in 2018, took his redshirt year after playing briefly that season and played five games as Justin Herbert‘s backup in 2019. Herbert went sixth overall to the Los Angeles Chargers in last year’s NFL draft.

Shough earned a dual undergraduate degree in criminal justice and political science. The pandemic-shortened 2020 season didn’t count toward a player’s eligibility so he can play for three more years.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Texas Tech adds former Oregon QB Shough as grad transfer originally appeared on NBCSports.com

