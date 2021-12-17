Texas’ TE situation with Jared Wiley entering the transfer portal

Texas’ offense will look much different at the tight end position in 2022.

Tight end has always been a very important position in Steve Sarkisian’s offense. Sark runs lots of 12-personnel where multiple tight ends are on the field at one time. They must have the ability to block and make plays as a receiver.

The two guys who took the most snaps at tight end in 2021 will no longer be around next season.

Multi-year starter Cade Brewer wrapped up his final year of eligibility and Jared Wiley has entered the portal as a graduate transfer.

Brewer and Wiley combined for 251 receiving yards and five touchdowns during the 2021 season.

Texas does have some young talent at the position who fit the mold of what Sarkisian looks for in a tight end. Let’s take a look at some of the options Texas will have to replace Brewer and Wiley at tight end next season.

Ja'Tavion Sanders, So

Jeff Woo/Denton Record-Chronicle

The former five-star ATH out of the class of 2021 did not get much opportunity as a true freshman.

Sanders is one of the more gifted pass catchers on the roster and will have a full offseason to develop his all-around game and possibly become a major weapon for the Texas offense.

Gunnar Helm, So

Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Helm was not a super highly recruited prospect out of high school, but the 6-foot-5 youngster played the most snaps out of any freshman tight end.

Helm appeared in all 12 games this season for Texas.

Juan Davis, So

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Davis is a very athletic player for his size. At 6-foot-4, Davis played quarterback and ran the 200m for his high school.

The sophomore only appeared in five games recording two touches but has a very high ceiling.

1

1