Texas TE Ja’Tavion Sanders among ESPN’s most surprising players so far

Texas tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders burst onto the college football scene this season.

While many were aware of how talented the former five-star recruit is, the jump he made from his freshman to sophomore season has been nothing short of impressive.

Sanders has now become one of Quinn Ewers most reliable targets with excellent hands. If he’s able to keep up this type of production, Sanders could become one of the top tight ends in school history.

ESPN recently ranked Sanders as one of college football’s most surprising players this season. Here’s what Adam Rittenberg had to say about Texas’ star tight end.

Sanders was Texas’ highest-rated recruit and ESPN’s No. 13 overall prospect in the 2021 class, but he didn’t record a single catch as a freshman despite playing in all 12 games, mostly on special teams. His second season brought immediate production, as he had six receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown in the opener against Louisiana-Monroe, displaying an obvious chemistry with new quarterback Quinn Ewers. He has continued to produce, whether Ewers or Hudson Card is throwing passes. Sanders has recorded three or more receptions in all but one game, and made two touchdown grabs in wins against both West Virginia and Oklahoma. Texas hadn’t had a tight end record multiple touchdown catches in a game since 2011. Sanders has eclipsed 70 receiving yards three times and ranks second on the team behind Xavier Worthy in both receptions and touchdown receptions. His receptions total is tied for fourth most among tight ends in team history, and the record of 50 is within sight.

