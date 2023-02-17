Texas TE Ja’Tavion Sanders stepping up as a leader

Texas tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders is coming off a first-team all-conference season in 2022. The sophomore played a huge role in Texas’ offense, hauling in 54 passes for 614 yards and five touchdowns.

While Sanders has been fantastic for Texas on the field, he is using this offseason to step up as a leader in the locker room. 247Sports reports Sanders is holding his teammates accountable through offseason training.

Texas’ offense needs a player like Sanders to take more leadership responsibility with Roschon Johnson and Bijan Robinson off to the NFL.

Sanders is approaching his money-making season in 2023. Another big season puts him in a position to be an NFL Draft pick next year. Before the pro scouts come calling, Sanders wants to leave Texas in a good spot going forward.

The Longhorns have an opportunity to have one of the top offensive attacks in the country. 10 of 11 starters return including quarterback Quinn Ewers and wide receiver Xavier Worthy.

