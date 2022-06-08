Texas target Johntay Cook is now rated a five-star wide receiver

Aside from five-star quarterback Arch Manning, Johntay Cook II is widely viewed as one of Texas’ top priority targets in the 2023 recruiting class.

The speedy wide receiver earned his fifth star via 247Sports composite this week. Cook is now rated the No. 6 wide receiver in the country and the No. 6 overall prospect in the state of Texas.

The DeSoto product hauled in 38 receptions for 806 yards and 19 touchdowns as a junior in 2021. He also excels on the track, something Steve Sarkisian heavily values when evaluating recruits.

In May, Cook released his top five schools of Texas, Michigan, Florida, Jackson State and Texas A&M. However, he has since seemingly swapped the Gators with Ole Miss instead.

While official visits with Ole Miss, Oregon and Michigan have already been scheduled, Texas is hopeful that Cook will return to Austin in the near future. As it sits currently, the Longhorns are still the heavy favorite to land Cook per On3’s recruiting prediction machine.

