Texas target, four-star LB Kamar Mothudi sets commitment date

Four-star linebacker Kamar Mothudi took to social media recently to announce that he will be revealing his college choice on Tuesday.

Mothudi is set to announce his college decision on July 11 at 4:00 (PT), which will be streamed on the 247Sports YouTube Channel. Aside from Texas, the other programs in the mix for him are Michigan State, Oregon, Utah and Washington.

In an interview with 247Sports he revealed what stood out to him about Texas, citing his relationships with both defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski and linebackers coach Jeff Choate.

“Texas was a big offer for me, that’s one of those schools you always kind of dream about. I have a good relationship with coach PK (Peter Kwiatkowski) and coach (Jeff) Choate. They both came out to see me in person and then coach Choate was the one who offered. I like the vibe from the coaches and the overall energy there. I like the tradition and I feel like that’s a program headed in the right direction.”

Mothudi ranks as the No. 217 prospect in the 247Sports Composite. Aside from being a star at linebacker, he also excelled at running back this past season, running for 1,300 yards and 18 touchdowns.

As it stands right now Oregon is viewed as the favorite.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire