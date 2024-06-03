Texas target and four-star defensive lineman sets commitment date for Jul. 4

While the Texas Longhorns could be on flip alert with one of their four-star commitments, they might be close to getting another pledge at the position. 2025 four-star defensive lineman Zion Williams of Lufkin, Texas, has set Jul. 4 as his commitment date.

The Lufkin native is ranked as a top 300 overall prospect at No. 294 and No. 33 at his position per the 247Sports composite rankings. Williams is considering the Texas Longhorns along with the LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, and the TCU Horned Frogs.

He announced his commitment date on X, formerly Twitter. The Longhorns have two commitments at the position so far in the 2025 cycle led by Lance Jackson of Pleasant Grove and Brandon Brown of Eau Gallie. It was reported on Monday that Brown could flip his pledge over to LSU, who is also chasing Williams.

It isn’t a shock to see the Tigers in the hunt for these prospects considering former Texas defensive line coach Bo Davis is now in Baton Rouge.

📣 Commitment announcement coming July 4th 📣 pic.twitter.com/L237dXozPj — Zion Williams (@ZionWilliams06) June 3, 2024

With Texas now in the SEC, expect plenty more of these types of recruiting battles on the trails with fellow conference members such as LSU and Texas A&M.

2025 College Football Recruiting Rankings

The latest CFB recruiting rankings from 247Sports composite as of Monday, Jun. 3.

