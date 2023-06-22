Texas target, five-star WR Micah Hudson projected to commit to Texas Tech

The Micah Hudson saga continues to be one that has many Texas fans scratching their heads.

After swinging by Austin for an impromptu unofficial visit prior to taking an official visit to Texas Tech, there was a belief that maybe the Longhorns were in good standing with the five-star wide receiver. However, Hudson recently announced that he no longer plans to take his official visit to Texas this upcoming weekend.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

When reading the recap of his visit with the Longhorns, this doesn’t come as too much of a surprise. He mentioned how his most recent unofficial visit to Texas was his best trip to Austin. Although he proceeded to give it a rating of a modest 8 out of 10.

His recruitment appears to be leaning towards one direction. Hudson received two 247Sports crystal ball predictions that have him slated to end up at Texas Tech.

Mike Roach and 247Sports‘ Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong inserted crystal ball predictions in Texas Tech’s favor this week. If he does commit and make his way to Lubbock eventually, he would be the programs first five-star in school history.

For Texas, they’re still heavily linked with five-stars Ryan Wingo and Dakorien Moore. While missing out on Hudson will sting a little, the Longhorns still have a couple more chances to bring in talented pass catchers.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire