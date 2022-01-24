Texas target, five-star LB Harold Perkins decommits from Texas A&M

Texas may have one final crack at one of the nation’s top players.

Five-star linebacker Harold Perkins, who committed to Texas A&M at the Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando, seems to have changed his mind on where he will be continuing his playing career.

On Monday, Perkins announced that he would be decommitting from the Aggies and re-opening his recruitment.

BREAKING: Five-Star LB Harold Perkins has officially decommitted from Texas A&M. The No. 3 Player in the 2022 Class (#1 LB) will announce his decision on February 2nd https://t.co/iluaElmxjW pic.twitter.com/KwB0chZRej — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 24, 2022

His recruitment was a very interesting process, and even when he announced his commitment to the Aggies, he publicly stated that he would not sign and still planned to take a couple more visits.

Texas might have a fighters chance to get back into his recruitment, but they will have to fight off schools like Florida, LSU, and of course Texas A&M.

Perkins would be a fantastic addition for Texas, and would likely have a real shot to start right away. Texas has swung and missed on multiple linebackers in the transfer portal, and nabbing a commitment from Perkins would surely make up for that.

The Cypress native is rated the No. 1 linebacker in the country for the 2022 class, according to 247Sports.