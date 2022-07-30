Texas target Colton Vasek receives crystal ball predictions to Oklahoma

No question about it, Oklahoma recruiting is surging. After a slow start they have made an impressive turnaround. Now they are trending for elite edge prospect Colton Vasek.

Vasek, a Texas legacy and Austin product, was long rumored to favor Oregon for awhile. Pac-12 instability may have caused a change of plans.

Recently, Texas seemed to be improving their chances to bring in the Austin Westlake edge rusher, but it appears the Sooners had a strong recruiting pitch this weekend.

Though their offensive recruiting is not as strong as in years past, Brent Venables appears to be building a defensive machine in Norman.

Nobody questions whether or not Venables can coach up a defensive line. He had some of the stronger fronts in college football at Clemson. Now it appears he will have the pieces to build around in Norman.

Should Vasek choose the Sooners, Texas will shift their focus to other big time edge prospects. He would be the second significant loss of a 2023 class that has mostly gone Texas’ way.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire