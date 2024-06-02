Texas target, 2025 four-star linebacker names Horns among top four

The Texas Longhorns find themselves in a good position to land one of the top linebackers in the country. McKinney, Texas, product Riley Pettijohn recently named his top four schools with the Horns being among them.

Pettijohn is ranked as the No. 4 linebacker of the 2025 recruiting cycle by 247Sports composite. Nationally he ranks at No. 31 overall and the No. 9 prospect in the Lone Star State.

The Texas target can be a punishing hitter that can play all three downs. He has some flexibility as a former safety for the McKinney defense. Texas will be joined by some familiar names in the chase for Pettijohn’s pledge.

Riley Pettijohn’s Top Four Schools

