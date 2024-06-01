Texas takes down Ragin’ Cajuns to set up Regional battle with Texas A&M

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas showed up and showed out in their College Station Regional opener against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Longhorns entered the winners bracket of the first stage of baseball’s NCAA Tournament with a 12-5 win over Louisiana.

Sophomore pitcher Max Grubbs got the win in his first career postseason start, striking out four batters and giving up four earned runs in five innings pitched.

Grubbs had plenty of help, as Texas had 15 hits to go with their 12 runs.

Louisiana started the scoring off with home runs in the second and third inning to take the early lead.

However, Texas woke up, scoring three runs in the fourth to take the lead. Dee Kennedy’s two run single put the Longhorns on top of the Ragin’ Cajuns.

The fifth inning is where the ‘Horns separated themselves from Louisiana in a major way.

After scoring on a walk and a Louisiana error, first baseman Jared Thomas extended the lead with an RBI single that made it 6-2.

The next batter, Jalin Flores, delivered the knockout blow with his third grand slam of the season. Texas lead 10-2 after that creating sufficient separation from the Rajun Cajuns.

With the win, Texas will now face rival and regional host, Texas A&M on Saturday night in the winners bracket.

The Aggies got the best of the Longhorns at UFCU Disch-Falk Field back in March, 9-2.

Saturday’s matchup will be the first postseason meeting between the Aggies and Longhorns since they met in the College World Series in 2022.

First pitch between Texas and Texas A&M is scheduled for 8pm in College Station.

