Texas tabbed the Big 12’s best wide receiver room for 2022

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian certainly revamped the wide receiver room ahead of the 2022 college football season.

A handful of wide receivers chose to enter the transfer portal shortly after exit meetings at the conclusion of last season, allowing Sarkisian’s staff to target the best available players in the portal.

The Longhorns were able to bring in Wyoming’s Isaiah Neyor, Alabama’s Agiye Hall and Iowa State’s Tarique Milton. When you add that impressive trio the already talented duo of Xavier Worthy and Jordan Whittington, Texas has no shortage of playmakers at the position.

Sarkisian has built versatility, not just depth at wide receiver. Each new receiver is unique in what they bring to the Texas offense, which is why Bleacher Report recently projected them to be the best wide receiver corps in the Big 12 for 2022.

Xavier Worthy emerged as one of the nation’s top true freshmen in 2021, reeling in 62 passes for 981 yards and 12 touchdowns. Rather importantly, though, Texas upgraded the rest of the unit. Jordan Whittington (26/377/2) is the No. 2 returning wideout, and he’s a nice complementary piece. However, his impact may grow thanks to the arrival of Wyoming transfer Isaiah Neyor, who made 44 receptions for 878 yards and 12 scores last season. For good measure, the Longhorns picked up Iowa State transfer Tarique Milton. He didn’t have a great 2021 but is only a couple of years removed from a 700-yard season. Texas will be judged primarily on its win-loss record, of course, but the pass-catching talent is promising.

Here’s a look at Bleacher Report’s projection of each conference’s best wide receiver room for the 2022 season.

