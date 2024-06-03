Texas to tab Ianello as its next women's golf coach | Bohls

Texas is expected to hire Arizona's Laura Ianello as its next women's golf coach, a highly placed university source told the American-Statesman Sunday afternoon.

Ianello won a national championship for the school both as a player in 2000 and as a coach in 2018. She has served as head coach at Arizona for the last 14 seasons.

She will replace Ryan Murphy, who resigned his position as Longhorn coach last week.

