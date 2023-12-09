Texas’ T’Vondre Sweat wins the 2023 Outland Trophy

During the awards ceremony held on Friday night, Texas Longhorns defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat was recognized for his outstanding performance in the 2023 college football season by being presented with the 2023 Outland Trophy.

The Outland Trophy is an award given to the best interior defensive lineman in all of college football, and that’s exactly what Sweat is. T’Vondre might not have the eye-popping stats that most fans look for, but what he does in the trenches is what he is known for.

Sweat received a grade of 91.8 from PFF, making him the highest-graded interior defensive lineman in college football. The big man accounted for 25 tackles, 23 hurries, six batted balls, and two sacks.

He joins an elite group of defensive tackles to win the award in the past 14 years, putting himself alongside Jordan Davis (2021), Quinnen Williams (2018), Ed Oliver (2017), Aaron Donald (2013), and Ndamukong Suh (2009).

After the end of this season, Sweat will enter the NFL Draft and immediately improve any defense he joins at the professional level.

