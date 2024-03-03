Can Texas’ T’Vondre Sweat be the meatloaf in the middle for the Cowboys?

The NFL combine couldn’t get enough of draft prospect T’Vontre Sweat, and at 6-foot-4, 366 pounds, there’s plenty of Sweat to go around. The 2023 Outland Trophy winnerr, awarded to the best IDL in the nation, was captivating audiences during testing and quickly becoming one of the more polarizing figures in the process.

After speculation earlier in the week circulated Sweat could weigh in north of 380-pounds for the event, 366 came off looking downright svelte on the 22-year-old behemoth. Even still, he checked in at the second-heaviest weight in the last 25 years, making him a magnet for the camera and the topic of many conversations around the NFL and within Cowboys Nation.

Coming off a season in which the middle of the defense was thoroughly exposed, the Cowboys are in the market for upgrades to their defensive interior. Finding a stout run stopper who can both 2-gap and protect LBs headlines the offseason to do list in Dallas. And Sweat fits that bill to a T.

Will McClay was asked about the difference between filling needs for Dan Quinn and filling needs for Mike Zimmer and he swerved directly to the topic of inside girth:

“We’re probably going to look more so at those bigger bodies inside,” McClay said. “…we want to find the ingredients for their recipe.”

The Cowboys added a bigger body last year when they drafted the 6-foot-3, 337-pound Mazi Smith with their first pick. All that got them was 304 defensive snaps of production after Smith inexplicably cut weight. Why exactly they drafted a brisket that immediately became ribeye is topic for a different day. But the coaching change at defensive coordinator means a preference change in the defensive interior and just about everybody recognizes a need for more size inside on the Dallas defense.

It sounds like a good fit for the man they call “meatloaf.”

“It’s been Loaf, Big Loaf, Meatloaf. Anything Loaf,” Sweat said of his most endearing nicknames.

How does Sweat help the Cowboys?

Sweat’s fit on the Cowboys defense is pretty obvious. The Texas product has the size and strength to hold up on the interior. He possesses proven 2-gap skills and can easily occupy blockers for second level defenders to make plays freely.

His ability to hold ground amid double-teams helps the 3-tech make plays next to him as well as frees the LBs to make plays behind him. His testing indicates he’s not a well-rounded DT prospect and operates in the periphery of draft profiles. It makes him almost a niche player who won’t be of much interest for some NFL teams.

The Cowboys just so happen to be hunting for something specific at DT and even if they bring Johnathan Hankins back in free agency, they need to upgrade ahead of him on the roster if they want fix what often plagued them in 2023.

How does Sweat hurt the Cowboys?

Sweat is not a multidimensional lineman. With just five career sacks in five seasons, he has produced little in the pass rush department. While some will point to his 15% pass rush win rate (PFF) as a sign he offers more than meets the eye in pressure, it hasn’t delivered tangible results and needs to be looked at with a critical eye.

There’s also a matter of conditioning. A 366-pound prospect isn’t considered an every-down player just because of pass rush limitations, it’s also because men that size are often on self-imposed snap restrictions. There are essentially two barriers to overcome for Sweat: conditioning and pass rush effectiveness.

If Sweat can’t offer anything by way of pass rush, how limited is his potential value as a player in a pass-heavy league like the NFL?

Where will Sweat get drafted?

His hype is at peak levels at the moment and the sides are fairly divided. Some are calling him an early second rounder while others are pushing him to the back of the third round. Things seem to be indicating he could realistically go anywhere in the second round.

The combine is part meat market and part three-ring circus so it’s understandable as to why Sweat has been such a popular figure. He’s part prize-winning meatloaf in the carniceria store window and part dancing bear in Barnum and Bailey’s center ring. He’s must-see TV but will a team really use a premium pick on a player who could be one dimensional and/or part-time?

It’s worth pointing out, Sweat played at 365 pounds in 2023 and has said it’s a weight he’s comfortable playing at. He not only won the Outland trophy with that weight but he also played 550 snaps. He’s conditioned for a starter’s workload.

Given his unique size, speed and skills, it also may be appropriate to grade him on a different scale since he’s not the typical DT prospect. While calculating force may not be the most applicable trait in which to appraise his value since it requires a 10-yard head start, it speaks to the force someone of his size plays with and how it’s perfectly fine for size and speed to share an inverse relationship.

The Cowboys should be interested in Sweat because he offers a special skill set at a specific position of need. Given Dallas’ other needs and the questions surrounding Sweat’s pass rush ability, he’s not a good option in the first round (then again, neither was Smith in 2023) but he can’t be written off as a good Day 2 option if the Cowboys strike out in free agency.

