Texas can’t afford to concede easy throws against Washington

The Texas secondary is given a bad rap in regard to how it has performed this year. Some suggest that the unit is poor because of its struggles in coverage. Perhaps that’s not the full story.

The Longhorns might actually have a good secondary that hasn’t always been put in a position to succeed. In several games, Texas has conceded several yards worth of open grass to opposing receivers. At times, its cornerbacks line up 10 yards off the line of scrimmage. That’s not a position of strength for this group.

Against Oklahoma, Texas corners lined up far off the ball setting up opposing outside receivers to reset the line of scrimmage a good five yards downfield. As a result, a bubble screen to Sooners receiver Drake Stoops was sure to cut Oklahoma’s yards to gain in half if not all but securing a first down.

Soft presnap alignment didn’t exactly help against the deep ball either. In a narrow victory against Kansas State where Texas squandered a sizable lead, soft coverage ushered Wildcats receiver Phillip Brooks into the end zone on a post route. Brooks was not impeded by his opposing cornerback’s 10 yard head start.

Where Texas lines up its cornerbacks could mean everything to how the secondary performs in the Sugar Bowl. The Longhorns aren’t stopping slants playing 10 yards off. They’re not stopping post routes and certainly not stopping receiver screens in that alignment.

Forget about the Washington rushing attack. Texas can take away what the Huskies do best by allotting more defenders into short to intermediate coverage, letting its defensive front get after the quarterback and not giving receivers time to get open downfield. The Longhorns proved they could do that against Texas Tech. They can do it again.

Texas’ defense needs to raise its standards this week. It needs to concede nothing. If they take that approach, the Longhorns not only could win but separate from Washington in the playoff semifinal.

