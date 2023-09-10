Texas surges higher and Alabama tumbles as Georgia holds No. 1 in the US LBM Coaches Poll

There is a shakeup in the top five for a second consecutive week in the US LBM Coaches Poll.

Georgia easily retains the No. 1 ranking, receiving all but one of the 65 first-place votes cast this week. Michigan holds at No. 2, picking up the remaining first-place nod.

Things start to change at No. 3 thanks to Alabama’s home loss to Texas. Florida State vaults into the third spot, hopping over Ohio State. Southern California moves up to No. 5, narrowly holding off Texas by a single poll point. It is nevertheless a significant move for the Longhorns, as they move up four places on the strength of the victory in Tuscaloosa.

Penn State, Washington and Tennessee hold steady. The Crimson Tide, meanwhile, slip seven positions to No. 10, just 12 points ahead of Notre Dame.

Duke and Colorado also make gains of four positions, checking in at No. 20 and 21 respectively. For the Blue Devils, it is their highest ranking since Oct. 25, 2015. The Buffs have their highest rating since Oct. 7, 2018.

No. 23 Miami (Fla.) makes its season debut in the poll after taking down Texas A&M. Also joining the poll are No. 24 Iowa and No. 25 UCLA. The aforementioned Aggies drop out along with Wisconsin and Tulane.

