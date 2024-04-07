Texas stuns Sooners on final out, snaps winning streak

Apr. 6—Down to its last out, Rylie Boone hit a double that carried over the centerfielder's head and bounced off the wall.

Pinch runner Maya Bland took off as soon as the ball was hit and continued running as she rounded third base. Texas centerfielder Kayden Henry got a favorable bounce off the wall and was able to quickly relay the ball towards home plate.

The throw into home led Texas catcher Reese Atwood towards the third-base path, where she tagged Bland for the final out.

The Sooners asked for the play to be reviewed for obstruction and the call stood after review, securing a 2-1 loss to Texas in Austin Saturday night.

The Sooners owned the nation's longest winning streak at 17 games and had only one other loss this season. They had won eight straight over the Longhorns including a 5-2 win in the opener on Friday.

For the first time this season, the Sooners' offense was shut down, coming up with six hits and only one from the second to sixth inning. Two of their hits came with two outs in the final inning.

The Sooners scored first on an RBI-single by Tiare Jennings in the top of the first inning. They finished with three hits in the opening frame.

The Longhorns only had one hit in the game before leading off the bottom of the fourth with a single by Mia Scott. Oklahoma starting pitcher Nicole May responded with back to back strikeouts.

The Longhorns would get two doubles on the next two pitches to take their first lead of the series.

May was replaced with Kierston Deal in the fifth inning.

The Longhorns threatened to take a commanding lead into the final inning after loading up the bases with no outs in the sixth. Victoria Hunter hit a line drive deep into left field on the next at-bat that would've scored two runs.

The play was reviewed and it was determined that the runner on second base had left early, taking both runs off the board and giving the Sooners' their first out. After returning to the plate Hunter popped up and the final batter grounded out to end the threat.

The Longhorns also finished with six hits, but had three doubles including two from Viviana Martinez.

Only Kinzie Hansen finished with more than one hit on the day and the Sooners weren't able to draw a single way. May ended up pitching 4.2 innings and allowed five hits, two earned runs and had six strikeouts with one walk.

Up Next

The Sooners will need to bounce back quick with the series finale coming on Sunday at 1 p.m. on the Longhorn Network. They haven't lost a conference series in 13 years.

Tarik Masri is the sports editor for The Transcript covering OU athletics and area sports. You can reach him by emailing tarik@normantranscript.com