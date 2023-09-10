Texas stuns Alabama in Tuscaloosa, 34-24

The Texas Longhorns are not back, but they are for real. That much is certain after a stunning Saturday night victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Texas defeated Alabama by a final score of 34-24. It was the first 10-point home loss of head coach Nick Saban’s tenure that spans nearly two decades.

Texas starting quarterback Quinn Ewers delivered a masterpiece on the night. He completed 24 passes for 349 yards and three touchdowns on 38 attempts. Several incompletions were catchable.

The Ewers hysteria might not be put to bed but it’s certainly been exposed. The Texas starter gave the Longhorns perhaps their biggest road win in program history.

Heading into the half, Texas led 13-6. Not long after Alabama starter Jalen Milroe launched a late dagger to give the Tide a 16-13 lead. The fun had just begun.

The Texas offense fired back with several haymakers to put Texas up 20-16 after a long offensive lull. An interception by Texas safety Jerrin Thompson gave the Longhorns the opportunity to go up 27-16 and they seized it.

Alabama scored once again but the Tide offensive output was over after that. A 21-point Texas fourth quarter put the nail in the game’s coffin.

Tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders led Texas receivers with 114 yards on five receptions. Fellow receivers Xavier Worthy and Adonai Mitchell both crossed the 75-yard mark.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian, defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski and offensive line coach Kyle Flood deserve enormous credit for this win. There’s something special building in Austin, but it’s just the beginning.

Make no mistake: There are several issues to clean up. Even so, Texas is for real. And the Longhorns are just as good as we said they would be in 2023.

https://x.com/texasfootball/status/1700700458791154173?s=46

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire