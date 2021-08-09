Texas struggling under weight of fourth COVID wave
Hospitals in Texas continue to be overwhelmed due to the rise of new COVID-19 cases.
This looked like it hurt.
A French athlete has sparked outrage by appearing to deliberately knock over a row of water bottles during the men's marathon.
Tareg Hamedi thought he had won the gold medal. Sajad Ganjzadeh learned it was his after waking up in a medical room.
Viewers on Twitter were quick to call out the mistake, with one person assuming it was security personnel.
Even at 70, Pearson can crack jokes with the best of them.
Calvin Johnson was one of four WRs inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend, and 31 overall. Here's how he compares to his new peers.
An all-time great at quarterback and an all-time entertainer off the field, Peyton Manning provided plenty of laughs and emotion in hurry-up mode.
The United States continues to add medals to its overall count at the Tokyo Olympics. Here is every piece of hardware from the Games.
Team USA basketball player Sue Bird had just made history by winning her fifth Olympic gold medal.
The Panthers got their first taste of the new turf field at Bank of America Stadium last night at Fan Fest.
On Monday, the US team was upset by Canada 1-0 in a semifinals match, putting them out of contention for the Olympic gold medal, which Trump blasted.
Yam Madar played his first game in Celtics green Sunday in Boston's NBA Summer League opener against the Atlanta Hawks. Here's how the young point guard fared.
Check out this snippet from Troy Polamalu's HOF speech.
The best facts and figures to come out of UFC 265, which saw Ciryl Gane make history with his interim title win over Derrick Lewis.
Here is how the field finished behind Hendrick Motorsports drivers Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott at Watkins Glen International.
Mike Tomlin said Kevin Dotson has done nothing to earn first-team reps.
A difficult day for Bryson DeChambeau was made even more trying because of a few hecklers.
While very little is the same from Baker's rookie year with the Browns, the QB RV is back in 2021. Made famous on Hard Knocks, it is "QB only in the RV in the Berea parking lot once again.
A group of Jewish teenagers, who were barred from a flight Thursday, were asked to leave a second New York flight on Friday morning.
This was frightening.