Texas strengthens its secondary with the addition of Clemson transfer Andrew Mukuba

Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba (1) during the first quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia Monday, September 5, 2022.

Andrew Mukuba is coming home.

Mukuba announced on Monday that he is transferring to Texas. A 6-0, 195-pound safety, Mukuba spent the past three seasons at Clemson. In the 247Sports rankings of players in the transfer portal, Mukuba was rated as the top safety.

In three seasons at Clemson, Mukuba accumulated 143 tackles and 17 pass breakups. He started in 31 of the 35 games that he appeared in.

You know the crib is the A , I had to let it be (B)



COMMITTED !!🤘🏾 #HookEm pic.twitter.com/l1dOKoCjjv — Andrew Mukuba ¹ (@Andrewmukuba2) December 18, 2023

Local football fans won’t need to be introduced to Mukuba. He’s an Austin native who starred at LBJ High. An All-Central Texas honoree in 2019 and 2020, Mukuba led the Jaguars to their first-ever appearance in the state semifinals during his senior season.

Mukuba’s former coach at LBJ was Jahmal Fenner, who is now UT’s director of high school relations.

At Texas, Mukuba will join a secondary that lost safety Jalen Catalon to the transfer portal this month. Veteran safety Jerrin Thompson has played at Texas for four seasons but he has his COVID year available to use in 2024.

As a team, Texas ranks 95th nationally with the 240.8 passing yards it is allowing each game. The Longhorns have surrendered 19 touchdown passes.

Mukuba becomes the second player to announce his intention to transfer to Texas this offseason. Over the weekend, former Houston receiver Matthew Golden said that he'd become a Longhorn.

The Longhorns will add more names to their 2024 roster on Wednesday when the early signing period opens for high school football players. The Class of 2024 at Texas currently ranks sixth on the 247Sports composite rankings.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba transfers to Texas football