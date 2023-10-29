Texas still needs to fix red zone problems despite dominant victory

On Saturday, the No. 7 Texas Longhorns defeated the BYU Cougars to improve to 7-1 on the season.

During the 35-6 rout of the Cougars, Texas’ defense was the main storyline.

BYU’s offense, averaging 28 points per game, was limited to just six by Texas in the game. The Longhorns also had three takeaways during Saturday’s matchup.

Although the defense won the game, finishing drives seems to still pose a problem for Steve Sarkisian and the Texas offense.

During the second quarter, quarterback Maalik Murphy was sacked and fumbled the ball. Despite it being his debut start and a missed block, it was still a missed opportunity.

Moving on to the third quarter, Texas managed to drive down the field from their own 21-yard line but was stopped on fourth down at the BYU two-yard line.

On their missed red zone opportunity, the Longhorns put together a 64-yard drive but failed to convert on 4th and 1, resulting in another turnover on fourth down.

The Longhorns have been struggling to finish drives lately, which can be attributed to the new quarterback play. If they want to remain undefeated and qualify for the Big 12 Championship game, they will need to address this issue moving forward.

