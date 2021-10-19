Texas still lands in the top 15 of ESPN’s updated Football Power Index
First-year head coach Steve Sarkisian had a promising start to his tenure at Texas.
Unfortunately it was short-lived as the Longhorns are now facing a good bit of adversity after suffering two consecutive losses to Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.
While the Red River Showdown is a toss-up each season, the Texas-Oklahoma State game was crucial for their hopes of making an appearance in the Big 12 championship game.
There are slim chances of that happening now.
For the second straight week, the Longhorns could not manage to close out the game after leading by double-digits. Where do they go from here? There is plenty to reflect on throughout their bye week.
Although the Big 12 title is still up for grabs, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State control their own destiny at this point. While Baylor is also ranked, the Bears have yet to face Oklahoma, Texas or TCU this season.
Longhorns Wire has been following ESPN’s Football Power Index throughout the season to see how each Big 12 team is stacking up amongst their conference foes, as well as the college football world as a whole. The updated rankings after Week 7 show that ESPN is still high on Texas and Iowa State.
Here’s where each Big 12 team landed this week:
Kansas Jayhawks
ESPN FPI rankings
No. 123 in the country
No. 10 in the Big 12
FPI: -19.1
Current record: 1-5
West Virginia Mountaineers
ESPN FPI rankings
No. 56 in the country
No. 9 in the Big 12
FPI: 3.0
Current record: 2-4
Texas Tech Red Raiders
ESPN FPI rankings
No. 54 in the country
No. 8 in the Big 12
FPI: 3.2
Current record: 5-2
Kansas State Wildcats
ESPN FPI rankings
No. 53 in the country
No. 7 in the Big 12
FPI: 3.2
Current record: 3-3
TCU Horned Frogs
ESPN FPI rankings
No. 34 in the country
No. 6 in the Big 12
FPI: 7.9
Current record: 3-3
Oklahoma State Cowboys
ESPN FPI rankings
No. 28 in the country
No. 5 in the Big 12
FPI: 8.5
Current record: 6-0
Baylor Bears
ESPN FPI rankings
No. 24 in the country
No. 4 in the Big 12
FPI: 9.5
Current record: 6-1
Texas Longhorns
ESPN FPI rankings
No. 12 in the country
No. 3 in the Big 12
FPI: 13.7
Current record: 4-3
Iowa State Cyclones
ESPN FPI rankings
No. 9 in the country
No. 2 in the Big 12
FPI: 16.1
Current record: 4-2
Oklahoma Sooners
ESPN FPI rankings
No. 4 in the country
No. 1 in the Big 12
FPI: 18.5
Current record: 7-0
