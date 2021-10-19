Texas still lands in the top 15 of ESPN’s updated Football Power Index

First-year head coach Steve Sarkisian had a promising start to his tenure at Texas.

Unfortunately it was short-lived as the Longhorns are now facing a good bit of adversity after suffering two consecutive losses to Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.

While the Red River Showdown is a toss-up each season, the Texas-Oklahoma State game was crucial for their hopes of making an appearance in the Big 12 championship game.

There are slim chances of that happening now.

For the second straight week, the Longhorns could not manage to close out the game after leading by double-digits. Where do they go from here? There is plenty to reflect on throughout their bye week.

Although the Big 12 title is still up for grabs, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State control their own destiny at this point. While Baylor is also ranked, the Bears have yet to face Oklahoma, Texas or TCU this season.

Longhorns Wire has been following ESPN’s Football Power Index throughout the season to see how each Big 12 team is stacking up amongst their conference foes, as well as the college football world as a whole. The updated rankings after Week 7 show that ESPN is still high on Texas and Iowa State.

Here’s where each Big 12 team landed this week:

Kansas Jayhawks

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI rankings

No. 123 in the country

No. 10 in the Big 12

FPI: -19.1

Current record: 1-5

West Virginia Mountaineers

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI rankings

No. 56 in the country

No. 9 in the Big 12

FPI: 3.0

Current record: 2-4

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI rankings

No. 54 in the country

No. 8 in the Big 12

FPI: 3.2

Current record: 5-2

Kansas State Wildcats

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI rankings

No. 53 in the country

No. 7 in the Big 12

FPI: 3.2

Current record: 3-3

TCU Horned Frogs

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI rankings

No. 34 in the country

No. 6 in the Big 12

FPI: 7.9

Current record: 3-3

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI rankings

No. 28 in the country

No. 5 in the Big 12

FPI: 8.5

Current record: 6-0

Baylor Bears

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI rankings

No. 24 in the country

No. 4 in the Big 12

FPI: 9.5

Current record: 6-1

Texas Longhorns

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI rankings

No. 12 in the country

No. 3 in the Big 12

FPI: 13.7

Current record: 4-3

Iowa State Cyclones

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI rankings

No. 9 in the country

No. 2 in the Big 12

FPI: 16.1

Current record: 4-2

Oklahoma Sooners

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

ESPN FPI rankings

No. 4 in the country

No. 1 in the Big 12

FPI: 18.5

Current record: 7-0

