Texas still has holes to fill, questions to answer even after transfers | Bohls and Golden

Yes, Quinn Ewers is coming back. Steve Sarkisian, too. And Texas is accumulating another top-five recruiting class and also signed some potentially high-impact transfers from the portal. But as the Longhorns move on to the SEC, there are still issues to address. That's on our mind this week.

Texas' trouble spots to keep an eye on

1. What’s the one position on the Texas football team that worries you?

Bohls: I would be inclined to say defensive tackle, but I'll go with a big wide receiver. Texas has plenty of candidates there on the defensive interior — the one thing that separates great SEC defenses from all other leagues — but Steve Sarkisian desperately needs a high-impact, physical wideout as the 6-foot-4 Adonai Mitchell was. Maybe the 6-2 five-star recruit Ryan Wingo from St. Louis can provide that weapon. But he is a freshman.

Golden: Defensive tackle. Texas lost star power on the field and on the sideline. With T’Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy II projected as early-round draft picks — they were the most dominant defensive-tackle duo in the country — the onus will be on Vernon Broughton and Alfred Collins to step up and be the main cogs after serving as rotation guys this past season. And the loss of defensive line coach Bo Davis to LSU is huge. He was not only an amazing coach but was also Sarkisian’s sergeant-at-arms in the locker room, a huge part of the culture build.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers will return for a third season and the Horns are projected to be a national title contender after a Big 12 title and a national semifinal finish.

Two for Texas: Longhorns with All-American kudos in sight

2. Pick two Longhorns outside of tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. who will be All-Americans next season.

Bohls: I'll go with sophomore linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. and new senior transfer safety Andrew Mukuba. Hill plays as if he was shot out of a cannon and had Pete Kwiatkowski used him as a spy against Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel, Texas probably would have beaten the Sooners. Mukuba was the first freshman to start at Clemson in ages and was a high-impact player for three seasons before returning to his home state. He'll battle nickel/cornerback Jahdae Barron for the Thorpe Award.

Golden: Quarterback Quinn Ewers and kicker Bert Auburn. Ewers will have to bond with a new crew of receivers that includes transfers Matthew Golden, Amari Niblack and Isaiah Bond, but will have an experienced offensive line and some nice runners behind him. Auburn made 19 straight field goals last season and will have a great chance to become Texas’ first All-American kicker since Anthony Fera in 2013.

A is for Abmas: where the Texas guard ranks all-time

3. Where does Max Abmas rank on the list of greatest college pure shooters you’ve ever seen?

Bohls: LSU's Pete Maravich was the best shooter I ever saw in college. At Texas, the list has to start with Kevin Durant, who was deadly from any range and in fact had to be encouraged to shoot more than he did in his freshman year, and A.J. Abrams with his quick release and equally incredible range. He'd come off two screens and pop threes from the corner as if they were layups. Iowa's Caitlin Clark might be better than all three of those.

Golden: I’m pretty old, so that’s a large sample size. In an obvious effort to overthink this, I’ll just go with the best Longhorns shooters I’ve seen. Abmas is in the same conversation with Kevin Durant, A.J. Abrams and D.J. Augustin. In an era where the guards are much bigger, it’s amazing how well a player who isn’t realistically 5-foot-10 can still make contested long range shots. He’s a fun watch.

Texas guard Max Abmas has made a quick impact in his first season with the Longhorns with his shooting accuracy.

Go Blue or go booo: life for Michigan sans Harbaugh

4. How much does Jim Harbaugh’s exit set back Michigan?

Bohls: Hugely. The Wolverines were on a roll like Joe Burrow's undefeated LSU team, something the Tigers haven't come close to duplicating. College football isn’t a plug-and-play sport. Harbaugh’s successor — offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore, who's never even been a head coach — is no guarantee of continued success any more than Kalen DeBoer should be expected to copy or come anywhere near Nick Saban’s track record. I bet Michigan slips some and allows Washington, Oregon and USC to make inroads into the Big Ten hierarchy quickly.

Golden: I’m sure Sherrone Moore is a fine coach — and a good crier at that — but the program will feel Harbaugh’s loss. The Wolverines will be fine I suspect since they actually won six games during his two suspensions. If Moore is as good at cheating as Harbaugh was, maybe the Wolverines will have a good chance to defend their national title with the 12-team playoff coming up.

How far is too far when you're talking about fan safety?

5. Should court-storming be prohibited, and how would you enforce it?

Bohls: No, it shouldn’t. Sports need to be celebrated, even moreso on the college level because the students are just making wonderful life experiences. Yes, the risk of injury is there, but we haven’t had that many ugly incidents. I would charge the winning team at home with providing the best security, having them in place to safeguard the losing players the instant the game ends and enforcing bad instances with hefty fines as the SEC does.

Golden: I don’t mind court storming, but there have to be some regulations in place. First of all, if an upset is imminent and the score isn’t close, the coach of the losing team should be allowed to call a timeout and pull his or her players off the court. The Caitlin Clark collision could have been catastrophic. With that said, we don’t want to take away fan emotion from the game.

The best way to follow up a CFP title: the Super Bowl

6. Will Jim Harbaugh win a Super Bowl with the Chargers?

Bohls: No because the Chargers have been a cesspool in the NFL despite Justin Herbert and Austin Ekeler. You need more than a franchise quarterback to win a title. Right, Dan Marino? Right, John Elway, who couldn’t sniff the Lombardi Trophy until the Broncos got Terrell Davis to provide some offensive balance? I do think the Chargers will be much improved and become a playoff team, starting with this year’s draft, but Jim Harbaugh is no John Harbaugh.

Golden: I hope not, but he’s one heck of a coach who knows how to put together a nice staff. The Chargers have some nice pieces in place in Herbert, edge rusher Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack and safety Derwin James, but I'll say no because he's stuck in a conference of elite young quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and yes, C.J. Stroud. The Chargers will be much improved, but I don’t see a Lombardi Trophy during the Harbaugh era.

Texas baseball coach David Pierce will enter his eighth season at the helm after the Horns captured a Big 12 title and made the super regionals last year. The Horns open the season Feb. 16 at home against San Diego.

With baseball around the corner, all eyes on Texas

7. What’s the most critical position that Texas baseball coach David Pierce must fill?

Bohls: I’d go with shortstop over catcher because sophomore Jalin Flores has to prove he can handle the defensive responsibilities of the position and hit at least .250 to hold onto the spot. Otherwise, hello, Peyton Powell, Texas' Mr. Versatility who can play third or short. There aren't many great teams with below-average shortstops.

Golden: Who will close? They are in pretty good shape with the 1-2 punch of Lebarron Johnson Jr. and Tanner Witt, who told us recently that they were lathered up and ready to go. Short relief was a hodgepodge of sorts last season. Pierce has to figure out who he can trust at money time.

One more question for Nick Saban

8. If you were granted one question to ask the retired Nick Saban, what would it be?

Bohls: If he were forced to answer truthful, I would ask the GOAT who was the best college coach he ever went up against. Of course, he might answer he didn't fear any. After all, he bludgeoned all of his former assistants until Kirby Smart, Jimbo Fisher and, yes, Sarkisian came along.

Golden: That’s an easy one. I’d ask him if the NIL era drove him out of coaching. Saban obviously realized that in this new way of doing business, it was no longer good enough to be the greatest recruiter. The Tide would have still competed for titles had he stayed, but the deep pockets of places like LSU, Texas and Texas A&M would have made landing these prized recruits more difficult moving forward.

Baltimore, San Francisco are looking super

9. What NFL teams clinch Super Bowl spots this weekend?

Bohls: I've had the 49ers over the Ravens in a riveting Super Bowl since the start of the playoffs because those two have proven to be the elite of the elite. Personally, however, I root for the Cinderella Lions. How can you not? I just don't think Jared Goff can get it done against the San Francisco defense, whose front four hasn't played up to its billing even though the former Ram hasn't thrown a pick in two postseason games. It's also hard to root against Lamar Jackson, who has proven himself this season against a legion of haters. Heck, he almost even left Baltimore.

Golden: San Francisco will play Baltimore for all the marbles. The Niners are the most talented roster and will take care of Detroit if they don’t forget to feature running back Christian McCaffrey. Nothing should scare a gambler more than picking against Mahomes, but this is Jackson’s breakthrough season. The Chiefs have hit the switch time and time again but the Ravens, playing at home, will do enough with Jackson’s quick feet making enough plays down the stretch.

An impressive pair of résumés, but impressive enough?

10. Would you hire Bill Belichick or Pete Carroll to coach your team?

Bohls: I'd hire Carroll, but not Belichick. Carroll, the definition of a players' coach in the NFL and one of the most underrated coaches in history in spite of that ill-fated Super Bowl goal-line play call, should coach another decade. What exactly has Super Bill proven without Tom Brady's assistance? And stop all the Belichick is better than Saban nonsense because the former Alabama coach has done it with different quarterbacks, rotating coaching staffs and a vastly changing college football landscape. I bet Bill sets down his bucket because he's not wanted. I can't wait to see him on television, saying his trademark line, "We're moving on to Cincinnati."

Golden: Of course I would even though they're both a little long in the tooth at 71 and 72, respectively. They both still have that coaching fire. I’m surprised Bells didn’t get the Atlanta job, though Raheem Morris is a quality hire. I can see him sitting out a year and then grabbing a job next year, possibly with Dallas if Mike McCarthy experiences another playoff flameout. Carroll may have to settle for a front-office job in Seattle if the Commanders’ job — remember there’s new ownership in Washington — doesn’t interest him. Carolina is a dead-end job. Neither should go there.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas football will have to fill huge voids after 12-2 finish