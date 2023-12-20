Five-star WR Ryan Wingo signs with Texas

Most commits sign with their school of choice on the morning of Dec. 20.

The early signing period is from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, and although some recruits wait until February to sign, the majority of players sign their National Letter of Intent the first moment they’re able to.

That wasn’t quite the case for five-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo. The priority Texas commit didn’t sign with Texas until roughly 12 p.m. CT on Wednesday.

He’s one of the last two commits in Texas’ 2024 class to sign. Four-star athlete Aeryn Hampton is the other, but he’s expected to flip to Alabama. Many fans were anxiously awaiting Wingo’s signature after hearing that Missouri and Nebraska pushed for the five-star wide receiver last night.

However, 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong and On3’s Chad Simmons both felt confident that Wingo would sign with Texas during the early signing period. Fortunately for the Longhorns, that happened on Dec. 20.

Wingo is rated the No. 2 overall recruit in Missouri and the No. 4 wide receiver in the country for the 2024 class, according to 247Sports.

Done deal 🤘🏾🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/4mEDb3zhq2 — ronnie wingo jr (@ronniewingojr) December 20, 2023

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire