Texas’ Steve Sarkisian, two players earn awards after Week 2 win

Weekly honors are pouring in for the Longhorns after their 34-24 win over Alabama in Week 2.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is understandably receiving praise after throwing for 349 yards and three touchdowns against the Crimson Tide. He earned Big 12 and national awards of the week after putting together the best game of his collegiate career.

Third-year head coach Steve Sarkisian also deserves recognition after calling an aggressive game in Tuscaloosa. It’s clear Sarkisian has improved the culture in Austin and his team will be tough to beat moving forward.

Here’s a look at the weekly awards for Texas thus far.

Steve Sarkisian: Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week

Aaron E. Martinez-USA TODAY NETWORK

Steve Sarkisian is more than deserving of this honor. His team was well prepared and looked poised and confident throughout the 34-24 win. Sarkisian called an aggressive game and it paid off big time for the Longhorns.

Quinn Ewers: Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Quinn Ewers had the best game of his collegiate career against No. 3 Alabama. He concluded the game with 349 passing yards and three touchdowns, including two deep touchdown passes to Xavier Worthy and AD Mitchell.

AD Mitchell: Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Former Georgia transfer AD Mitchell stepped up for Texas against Alabama. He didn’t lead the team in receiving, but he hauled in three receptions for 78 yards and two touchdowns.

Texas: Cheez-It National Team of the Week

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Texas went into Tuscaloosa and handed Nick Saban his worst home loss as the head coach of Alabama. That’s not an easy feat, and the Longhorns proved their a legitimate College Football Playoff contender.

Quinn Ewers: Walter Camp Offensive Player of the Week

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Quinn Ewers is the ninth Texas player since 2004 to earn this honor. He led the Longhorns to their first nonconference road victory over an AP Top-3 opponent in program history.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire