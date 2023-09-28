Texas' Steve Sarkisian touts Kansas coach Leipold before Big 12 football home opener

In a battle between a pair of Top 25 teams, No. 3 Texas faces its first major test in the Big 12 against No. 24 Kansas. Here are some takeaways from Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian's meeting with the media Thursday before Saturday's game at Royal-Memorial Stadium:

Sarkisian admires Kansas' rebuilding effort

Kukos to Kansas: Count Sarkisian as an admirer of Kansas coach Lance Leipold, who seems to be turning around the long-moribund program. Leipold arrived after Kansas went 0-9 in 2020 and had the Jayhawks in a bowl game last season. They’re off to a 4-0 start this year behind quarterback Jalon Daniels, running back Devin Neal and a stout defense.

“Coach Leipold, historically, everywhere he's been, he's had physical teams,” Sarkisian said. “They believe in running the ball offensively, and the thing that you see defensively out of them is they believe in the scheme. They've got a veteran secondary and they've got veteran linebackers that all work well together. You just don't see the lapses in coverages.”

Kansas offense has some comparables, but also ‘unique’

Stopping Daniels: Sarkisian compared defending against Kansas’ versatile attack to playing against Kansas State when it had quarterback Adrian Martinez. An elusive runner who complemented a strong running game led by former Cedar Ridge star and current Dallas Cowboy Deuce Vaughn, Martinez threw for 329 yards in Texas’ 34-27 win over the Wildcats a year ago.

“I think probably the closest thing (to Kansas) was last year going against Martinez,” Sarkisian said. “Kansas State had a lot of offense, too, and they had option football at their finest. And you still have to defend the play-action pass. That was a very complete offensive football team in that game.”

Of course, Sarkisian is well aware of Kansas’ capabilities with Daniels at quarterback. In 2021, Daniels threw for 202 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 45 yards and a score in the Jayhawks’ 57-56 overtime win. Last season, Daniels missed the game against Texas with an injury, and the Longhorns won 55-14.

“I would say Kansas is unique to themselves in what they do,” Sarkisian said. "And so the best thing that we have to prepare for Kansas is having to defend them the last two years.”

Cole Hutson still sidelined, which eliminates OL rotation

Hutson's injury impact: With guard Cole Hutson sidelined indefinitely with an injury, Sarkisian said the offensive line will continue to rely on its starting five of tackles Kelvin Banks Jr. and Christian Jones, guards Hayden Connor and D.J. Campbell, and center Jake Majors.

Hutson had been rotating with Campbell at right guard before suffering a leg injury against Wyoming in the third game of the season. Sarkisian and the coaching staff initially hoped he would be ready to play against Oklahoma next weekend, but that seems unlikely based on Sarkisian’s comments Thursday.

“Cole’s doing really well,” Sarkisian said. “I don't have a time frame on that. But his recovery has gone well. And so we're pleased with that.”

When asked about the development of some of the less experienced offensive linemen and their game readiness, Sarkisian was a bit blunt.

“We feel great about the five guys we have right now,” he said.

Defensive tackles Murphy, Sweat 'set tone for entire team'

Tough enough on the inside: Defensive tackles Byron Murphy II and T’Vondre Sweat, who have been with Sarkisian and his staff since they took over the program in 2021, continue to draw praise. The 6-foot-1, 305-pound Murphy and the 6-4, 360-pound Sweat continued their strong seasons while helping throttle a Baylor team that likes to run last Saturday in Waco. Baylor had just 13 yards on 25 carries through the first three quarters before ending the game with 60 yards on the ground and a paltry 1.9 yards-per-carry average.

“I think the first thing that jumps out to me is their development from where they were in year one to how far they've come in the program,” Sarkisian said. “They make really critical plays at critical moments, but that’s who they are on a daily basis. I think they set the tone in that defensive line room, in our entire defense and a lot of times on our team. I think that they've helped change kind of the mindset of a lot of the other players in that defensive line room in their development.”

Freshmen earning trust of coaching staff

Making quick impressions: Texas has a handful of true freshmen making an impact this season, but no position has been more affected than the secondary. Safety Derek Williams and cornerback Malik Muhammad, two highly touted prospects in high school, have forced their way into more snaps at positions loaded with experience. That’s a testimony to both freshmen as well as the competition at their positions, Sarkisian said.

“Those guys have really worked at their craft,” Sarkisian said. “I always think it's difficult when you come into a program as a five-star recruit and there's that natural expectation that you're going to walk in the door and be a frontline starter from day one. And I think they quickly realized that we have some other really good players at those positions and that we're going to make these guys earn their playing time.

"And I think that what we've seen here through the first month of the season is that both of their games have naturally and gradually improved," Sarkisian added. "I feel like they played their best football this past Saturday at Baylor.”

A handful of freshmen will not be eligible for a redshirt season if they play in a fifth game this week against Kansas. Linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., wide receiver Johntay Cook II, nickel back Jelani McDonald, linebacker Liona Lefau and running back Tre Wisner join Muhammad as freshmen who have already played in four games. Williams and running back CJ Baxter have played in three, and no other freshman has appeared in more than two games.

