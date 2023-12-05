Texas’ Steve Sarkisian is success story of the College Football Playoff

You have probably heard the jabs from opposing fanbases about Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian’s past. Lowest common denominator fans are probably on their way to remind you that Sarkisian battled with alcoholism. What they fail to tell you is that he’s winning.

Sarkisian is perhaps the biggest success story in college football. Prior to resurrecting the Texas football program from a 14 year trek through a wilderness of mediocrity, Sark became one of the brightest rising stars in the coaching profession.

The Longhorns’ leader was once an integral part of the USC dynasty in the early 2000’s. That dynasty would have won three consecutive national titles if not for intervention from former Texas quarterback Vince Young.

Sarkisian quickly rose from quarterbacks coach to head coach at USC with a stop at Washington between. Personal struggles then sabotaged his career. Sark was done. And then he wasn’t.

After being given a second chance under fellow playoff head coach Nick Saban at Alabama, Sarkisian became one of the more popular head coaching candidates in college football.

Fast forward to the third year of Sarkisian’s run in Austin. In a matter of three years, the head coach has done what nobody else has done on the Forty Acres since 2009. His team is No. 3 in the country and set to compete for a national title.

Several unsuccessful social media critics are undoubtedly set to remind Texas faithful of Sarkisian’s past. Coincidentally, overcoming his past is perhaps his greatest accomplishment.

Sark triumphed over his demons and now leads a team his rivals envy into the College Football Playoff. The former of the achievements is more impressive, but the latter will have critics punching air for the next month.

Texas’ rise from the ashes coincides with Sarkisian’s resurgence. Both will play for a spot in the national championship on New Year’s Day.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire