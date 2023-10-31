Texas' Steve Sarkisian says win at Alabama is 'best win in the country' ahead of CFP rankings

Texas’ 34-24 win against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Week 2 reverberated throughout the college football landscape.

Perhaps above all else, the victory established the Longhorns, the preseason No. 12 team in the US LBM Coaches Poll, as one of the sport’s best teams and among a handful of national title favorites. Nearly two months later, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian thinks that win is as strong as ever.

At his weekly news conference Monday, Sarkisian touted the victory, which gave Alabama its first home loss since 2019, as “the best win in the country right now.”

"The fact that we go into Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and beat a team that was 52-1 in the previous 53 games [before] us going in there ... and I hear so much about how tough the SEC is, but I haven't seen any of those teams go into Alabama and win either,” Sarkisian said. “I feel pretty good about our team and I think over time this whole thing will play itself out."

REQUIRED READING: Steve Sarkisian's Kansas State game plan will revolve around Maalik Murphy's comfort level

Indeed, the Longhorns’ triumph has only gotten more impressive as the season has gone on and each team has accumulated a larger sample size of games.

With a 7-1 record heading into its game Saturday against Kansas State at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas has shown that its Week 2 win was more than just an overhyped early season win against a name-brand opponent, such as its double-overtime victory against then-No. 9 Notre Dame in the 2016 season-opener that birthed the “Texas is back” trope. Entering November, the only blemish on its schedule is a last-second 34-30 loss to No. 11 Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry.

Meanwhile, Alabama has quelled doubts that followed the loss to the Longhorns and an underwhelming 17-3 win the following week against South Florida. The Crimson Tide is 7-1 overall and 5-0 in the SEC, with victories against a pair of top-20 opponents in No. 10 Ole Miss and No. 16 Tennessee. Both of those wins, each of which came by 14 points, occurred in Tuscaloosa.

In the win, Texas outgained Alabama 454-362, had no turnovers to the Crimson Tide’s two and watched as quarterback Quinn Ewers threw for 349 yards and three touchdowns.

REQUIRED READING: How the Texas Longhorns football graded out in their 35-6 win over the BYU Cougars

Statistically, Sarkisian’s argument has some merit.

The Longhorns’ victory over Nick Saban’s team is the only instance this season in which a squad ranked in the top four of the Coaches Poll has lost. With that win coming on the road against a team that was 55-2 in its previous 57 home games, it becomes that much more notable.

Of course, there was a potential purpose for Sarkisian praising the win when he did. The first College Football Playoff rankings of the year will be released Tuesday, with Texas, at No. 6 in the Coaches Poll, in contention for one of the four spots in the field.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Steve Sarkisian: Texas over Alabama is 'best win' in country in 2023