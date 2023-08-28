Texas' Steve Sarkisian says Brett Yormark won't be having 'Thanksgiving dinner with us'

The day before Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark told Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire to "take care of business" vs. Texas in November, coach Steve Sarkisian received a letter.

"You know I got a letter from the commissioner about sportsmanship the day before that speech," Sarkisian said at Monday's press conference.

"So I'm trying to figure out what are we promoting to our student athletes and then to go say those type of things. So I'm not guessing that he's going to be having his Thanksgiving dinner with us the night before that game."

With UT leaving the Big 12 for the SEC in 2024, there's a large target on their back in the upcoming season. The Red Raiders will be visiting Austin in November for what will be Texas' final regular season game in the Big 12.

McGuire is 1-0 vs. Texas, having defeated them in a dramatic 37-34 OT win in 2022 when the coach declared that "everything runs through Lubbock." Texas Tech does not have great history in Austin, but with Yormark and Sarkisian's comments, it's safe to say that there will be a considerable amount of tension between the teams.

However, the Longhorns coach doesn't want to make the commissioner's comments into "more than it is." Rather than focusing on a game that's three months away, he's focused on the team that he represents.

"This is about us. We're focused on what we get to do and why we get to do it," Sarkisian said. "We're proud to be part of the University of Texas, we're proud to represent the Burnt Orange and white, we're proud to represent 550,000 living alumni, we're proud to represent four national championship teams, we're proud to get to go do that."

"We know who's behind us. And that's okay, now let's go play.

