Texas' Steve Sarkisian has hilarious response to Alabama coach Nick Saban's record vs. assistants

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian knows full well the dismal record former assistants have against Alabama's Nick Saban.

Saban's former assistants have gone against him 30 times: Only two coaches, Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher and Georgia's Kirby Smart, have beaten him(both in 2021). For those counting, that's a 28-2 all-time record vs. former assistants. Sarkisian himself fell just short of joining Fisher and Smart in 2022 after his Longhorns fell 20-19 to the Crimson Tide at Darrell K. Royal Stadium.

Sarkisian will get another crack at his former boss on Saturday as the 11th-ranked Longhorns travel to Tuscaloosa to take on Saban and No. 4 Alabama. The Texas coach — making a video conference appearance during halftime of LSU's game vs. FSU on ABC — was asked what he thinks of that record. He offered a hilarious response:

"What's the record for all the guys who aren't former assistants against Nick Saban?"

For those curious, Saban's record is 285-69-1, including 194-27 at Alabama. But the only game that matters to him or Sarkisian this week is the one between the Longhorns and Crimson Tide.

Sarkisian, of course, served as an interim offensive coordinator for all of one game under Saban in 2016 (calling the 2017 CFP championship game vs. Clemson) before returning in 2019. There, he helped Alabama become one of the top offenses in the country. In Alabama's 2020 season, he helped receiver DeVonta Smith, Mac Jones and Najee Harris all receive Heisman Trophy votes (Smith, of course, became the first true wide receiver to win the award).

Said Sarkisian of his latest chance to take on Saban:

“Every game takes on a life of its own," he said. "We’ve got to play better than we did a year ago. Clearly that wasn’t good enough, so we have to make sure we prepare and play better than we did a year ago.”

