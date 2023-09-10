Texas, Steve Sarkisian gain on USC in US LBM Coaches Poll for Week 2

The Texas Longhorns and former USC head coach Steve Sarkisian are the big story in the new US LBM Coaches Poll.

Texas moved up four spots in this week’s poll after beating Nick Saban and Alabama on Saturday night in Tuscaloosa.

USC now has a few added problems with Texas and Florida State both rising to the top of their respective conferences. Texas in the Big 12 and Florida State in the ACC have fewer obstacles to an unbeaten season. If Alabama had beaten Texas, that would have been very good for USC, since the Crimson Tide would have still needed to go through LSU and probably Georgia (in the SEC Championship Game) to make the playoff.

At any rate, all the Trojans can worry about is the next game. That will be September 23 at Arizona State.

Here is the full US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 2 of the 2023 college football season:

UCLA makes the poll after beating San Diego State.

IOWA

Iowa makes the poll after beating Iowa State.

MIAMI

Miami got into the top 25 after beating Texas A&M.

CLEMSON

Clemson beat Charleston Southern.

COLORADO

Colorado beat Nebraska.

DUKE

Duke beat Lafayette.

OLE MISS

Ole Miss defeated Tulane.

NORTH CAROLINA

North Carolina escaped App State in overtime to remain unbeaten.

OREGON STATE

The Beavers beat UC Davis.

OKLAHOMA

Oklahoma did not look good, but it beat SMU, 28-11.

KANSAS STATE

The Wildcats defeated the Troy Trojans.

LSU

The Tigers defeated Grambling.

OREGON

Oregon won on the road at Texas Tech.

UTAH

Utah rallied to beat Baylor.

NOTRE DAME

Notre Dame beat North Carolina State.

ALABAMA

Alabama dropped seven spots after losing to Texas.

TENNESSEE

Tennessee did not look good in a win over Austin Peay.

WASHINGTON

Washington beat Tulsa.

PENN STATE

Penn State beat Delaware.

TEXAS

Texas beat Alabama, 34-24, in the biggest win of Steve Sarkisian’s career.

USC

The Trojans are 3-0 after hammering Stanford. They are off on September 16. Their next game is September 23 in Tempe at Arizona State.

OHIO STATE

The Buckeyes defeated Youngstown State.

FLORIDA STATE

Florida State beat Southern Mississippi.

MICHIGAN

Michigan beat UNLV.

GEORGIA

Georgia defeated Ball State.

