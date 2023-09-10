Texas, Steve Sarkisian gain on USC in US LBM Coaches Poll for Week 2
The Texas Longhorns and former USC head coach Steve Sarkisian are the big story in the new US LBM Coaches Poll.
Texas moved up four spots in this week’s poll after beating Nick Saban and Alabama on Saturday night in Tuscaloosa.
USC now has a few added problems with Texas and Florida State both rising to the top of their respective conferences. Texas in the Big 12 and Florida State in the ACC have fewer obstacles to an unbeaten season. If Alabama had beaten Texas, that would have been very good for USC, since the Crimson Tide would have still needed to go through LSU and probably Georgia (in the SEC Championship Game) to make the playoff.
At any rate, all the Trojans can worry about is the next game. That will be September 23 at Arizona State.
Here is the full US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 2 of the 2023 college football season:
UCLA
UCLA makes the poll after beating San Diego State.
IOWA
Iowa makes the poll after beating Iowa State.
Follow Hawkeyes Wire for complete Iowa coverage.
MIAMI
Miami got into the top 25 after beating Texas A&M.
Visit Aggies Wire for full Texas A&M coverage.
CLEMSON
Clemson beat Charleston Southern.
Follow Clemson Wire for full coverage of the Tigers.
COLORADO
Colorado beat Nebraska.
Follow Buffaloes Wire and Cornhuskers Wire for coverage of the two teams.
DUKE
Duke beat Lafayette.
OLE MISS
Ole Miss defeated Tulane.
NORTH CAROLINA
North Carolina escaped App State in overtime to remain unbeaten.
Follow Tar Heels Wire for full UNC coverage.
OREGON STATE
The Beavers beat UC Davis.
OKLAHOMA
Oklahoma did not look good, but it beat SMU, 28-11.
Follow Sooners Wire for more on OU.
KANSAS STATE
The Wildcats defeated the Troy Trojans.
LSU
The Tigers defeated Grambling.
Follow LSU Wire for full Louisiana State coverage.
OREGON
Oregon won on the road at Texas Tech.
Follow Ducks Wire for complete Oregon coverage.
UTAH
Utah rallied to beat Baylor.
NOTRE DAME
Notre Dame beat North Carolina State.
Follow Fighting Irish Wire for complete Notre Dame coverage.
ALABAMA
Alabama dropped seven spots after losing to Texas.
Follow Roll Tide Wire for more Alabama coverage.
TENNESSEE
Tennessee did not look good in a win over Austin Peay.
Follow Vols Wire for more Tennessee coverage.
WASHINGTON
Washington beat Tulsa.
PENN STATE
Penn State beat Delaware.
Follow Nittany Lions Wire for complete Penn State coverage.
TEXAS
Texas beat Alabama, 34-24, in the biggest win of Steve Sarkisian’s career.
Follow Longhorns Wire for complete Texas coverage.
USC
The Trojans are 3-0 after hammering Stanford. They are off on September 16. Their next game is September 23 in Tempe at Arizona State.
OHIO STATE
The Buckeyes defeated Youngstown State.
Follow Buckeyes Wire for complete Ohio State coverage.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida State beat Southern Mississippi.
MICHIGAN
Michigan beat UNLV.
Follow Wolverines Wire for full Michigan coverage.
GEORGIA
Georgia defeated Ball State.
Follow UGA Wire for full Georgia coverage.