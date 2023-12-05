Texas’ Steve Sarkisian a finalist for Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year award

Steve Sarkisian is being recognized as one of the top head coaches in all of college football.

On Tuesday, the Football Writers Association of America announced the 12 finalists for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year award. It marks the first time Sarkisian has been selected as a finalist.

Sarkisian has led the Longhorns to a 12-1 record, including a Big 12 title and berth in the College Football Playoff. He has recruited at a high level, developed players on campus and completely changed the culture of the program over the last three seasons.

The 2023 recipient of the award will be announced on Dec. 20. The other finalists are David Braun (Northwestern), Jamey Chadwell (Liberty), Kalen DeBoer (Washington), Eliah Drinkwitz (Missouri), Jedd Fisch (Arizona), Rhett Lashlee (SMU), Chuck Martin (Miami-Ohio), Mike Norvell (Florida State), Barry Odom (UNLV), Nick Saban (Alabama), and Jon Sumrall (Troy).

