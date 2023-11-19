Advertisement

Texas stays put in US LBM Coaches Poll after Iowa State win

Texas remains the No. 7 team in the US LBM Coaches Poll after their 26-16 win over Iowa State on Saturday night.

There’s wasn’t much movement in the top 10, outside of Ohio State jumping one spot ahead of Michigan and Missouri moving up to No. 10.

In regards to the Big 12 Conference, four teams are ranked this week: Texas (7), Oklahoma (13), Kansas State (20) and Oklahoma State (21).

Here’s a look at the full Coaches Poll after Week 12.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Georgia

11-0

1,571 (61)

2

Ohio State

11-0

1,460 (1)

+1

3

Michigan

11-0

1,458 (1)

-1

4

Florida State

11-0

1,375

5

Washington

11-0

1,367

6

Oregon

10-1

1,234

7

Texas

10-1

1,193

8

Alabama

10-1

1,174

9

Louisville

10-1

1,035

10

Missouri

9-2

981

+1

11

Penn State

9-2

908

+1

12

Ole Miss

9-2

863

+2

13

Oklahoma

9-2

840

14

LSU

8-3

726

+1

15

Oregon State

8-3

684

-5

16

Arizona

8-3

568

+6

17

Notre Dame

8-3

536

+1

18

Tulane

10-1

493

-1

19

Iowa

9-2

447

+4

20

Kansas State

8-3

424

+4

21

Oklahoma State

8-3

299

+4

22

Liberty

11-0

158

+5

23

Tennessee

7-4

109

-4

24

North Carolina State

8-3

97

+6

25

SMU

9-2

84

+3

Schools Dropped Out

No. 16 Utah; No. 20 North Carolina; No. 21 James Madison.

Others Receiving Votes

North Carolina 79; UNLV 76; Utah 75; Toledo 49; James Madison 48; Clemson 25; Troy 17; Texas A&M 6; UCLA 5; Kansas 4; Fresno State 3; West Virginia 2; UTSA 1; Air Force 1.

