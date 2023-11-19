Texas stays put in US LBM Coaches Poll after Iowa State win
Texas remains the No. 7 team in the US LBM Coaches Poll after their 26-16 win over Iowa State on Saturday night.
There’s wasn’t much movement in the top 10, outside of Ohio State jumping one spot ahead of Michigan and Missouri moving up to No. 10.
In regards to the Big 12 Conference, four teams are ranked this week: Texas (7), Oklahoma (13), Kansas State (20) and Oklahoma State (21).
Here’s a look at the full Coaches Poll after Week 12.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
11-0
1,571 (61)
–
2
11-0
1,460 (1)
+1
3
11-0
1,458 (1)
-1
4
Florida State
11-0
1,375
–
5
Washington
11-0
1,367
–
6
10-1
1,234
–
7
10-1
1,193
–
8
10-1
1,174
–
9
Louisville
10-1
1,035
–
10
Missouri
9-2
981
+1
11
9-2
908
+1
12
Ole Miss
9-2
863
+2
13
9-2
840
–
14
8-3
726
+1
15
Oregon State
8-3
684
-5
16
Arizona
8-3
568
+6
17
8-3
536
+1
18
Tulane
10-1
493
-1
19
9-2
447
+4
20
Kansas State
8-3
424
+4
21
Oklahoma State
8-3
299
+4
22
Liberty
11-0
158
+5
23
7-4
109
-4
24
North Carolina State
8-3
97
+6
25
SMU
9-2
84
+3
Schools Dropped Out
No. 16 Utah; No. 20 North Carolina; No. 21 James Madison.
Others Receiving Votes
North Carolina 79; UNLV 76; Utah 75; Toledo 49; James Madison 48; Clemson 25; Troy 17; Texas A&M 6; UCLA 5; Kansas 4; Fresno State 3; West Virginia 2; UTSA 1; Air Force 1.