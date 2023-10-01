Texas stays put in updated AP Poll after 40-14 win over Kansas

Texas is still the No. 3 team in the country in the latest AP Poll.

The Longhorns didn’t see any movement in the rankings after a dominant 40-14 win over Kansas in Week 5. Steve Sarkisian’s squad received 10 first-place votes compared to Michigan’s 12. The gap between the two programs is minimal.

However, Texas’ next opponent jumped two spots this week to No. 12 overall.

No. 3 Texas vs. No. 12 Oklahoma on Oct. 7 is shaping up to be one of the best games of the year. The winner will likely control the Big 12 title race and the Sooners are looking for revenge after suffering a 49-0 loss in the Cotton Bowl last year.

Texas and Oklahoma are the only two Big 12 programs ranked in the AP Poll this week. Here’s a look at the top 25 teams.

