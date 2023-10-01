Advertisement

Texas stays put in updated AP Poll after 40-14 win over Kansas

Cami Griffin
Texas is still the No. 3 team in the country in the latest AP Poll.

The Longhorns didn’t see any movement in the rankings after a dominant 40-14 win over Kansas in Week 5. Steve Sarkisian’s squad received 10 first-place votes compared to Michigan’s 12. The gap between the two programs is minimal.

However, Texas’ next opponent jumped two spots this week to No. 12 overall.

No. 3 Texas vs. No. 12 Oklahoma on Oct. 7 is shaping up to be one of the best games of the year. The winner will likely control the Big 12 title race and the Sooners are looking for revenge after suffering a 49-0 loss in the Cotton Bowl last year.

Texas and Oklahoma are the only two Big 12 programs ranked in the AP Poll this week. Here’s a look at the top 25 teams.

  1. Georgia

  2. Michigan

  3. Texas

  4. Ohio State

  5. Florida State

  6. Penn State

  7. Washington

  8. Oregon

  9. USC

  10. Notre Dame

  11. Alabama

  12. Oklahoma

  13. Washington State

  14. UNC

  15. Oregon State

  16. Ole Miss

  17. Miami

  18. Utah

  19. Duke

  20. Kentucky

  21. Missouri

  22. Tennessee

  23. LSU

  24. Fresno State

  25. Louisville

