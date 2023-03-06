Texas stays put at No. 7 in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
Texas stays put at No. 7 in the final regular season USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.
In ESPN’s latest bracketology, Rodney Terry’s squad is expected to earn a No. 2 seed in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament.
Next up for Texas is facing the winner of Oklahoma/Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday. The Longhorns finished the regular season with a second-place finish in the Big 12 and the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament.
Take a look at the full USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll below.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Houston
29-2
771
–
2
UCLA
27-4
740
+2
3
Purdue
26-5
673
+2
4
Kansas
25-6
666
-1
5
24-5
657
-3
6
Marquette
25-6
636
–
7
23-8
571
–
8
Gonzaga
26-5
515
+2
9
Arizona
25-6
494
–
10
Baylor
22-9
440
-2
11
Virginia
23-6
419
+1
12
Kansas State
23-8
409
-1
13
Miami
24-6
381
+2
14
Connecticut
24-7
367
+4
15
Xavier
23-8
338
+2
16
Saint Mary’s
25-6
336
–
17
Indiana
21-10
280
-4
18
23-8
251
+3
19
22-9
249
-5
20
San Diego State
24-6
205
-1
21
Duke
23-8
119
+9
22
Creighton
20-11
118
+1
23
TCU
20-11
111
-1
24
Kentucky
21-10
97
+3
25
Northwestern
21-10
31
+1
Schools Dropped Out
No. 20 Providence; No. 24 Maryland; No. 25 Pittsburgh.
Others Receiving Votes
Providence 30; Maryland 26; Florida Atlantic 25; Iowa State 24; Missouri 18; Oral Roberts 14; Michigan St. 14; Toledo 11; Pittsburgh 10; NC State 9; West Virginia 6; Utah St. 5; Virginia Tech 3; Iowa 3; Vanderbilt 2; Boise St. 1.